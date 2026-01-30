EXCLUSIVE: Matt Lauer's Secret CBS Comeback Plot Exposed — With Disgraced Anchor 'On Verge of a Return'
Jan. 30 2026, Published 6:30 a.m. ET
Disgraced former Today show anchor Matt Lauer is dying to make a comeback – and CBS, which is desperate to boost ratings, may give him a chance, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
"It's no secret Matt wants back on TV," insiders said. "For years, nobody would touch him. That may be changing."
Matt Lauer Eyes Comeback Gig
The 68-year-old, who was terminated from NBC's Today in 2017 after allegations he'd sexually harassed a colleague, has been quietly maneuvering in hopes of landing a new gig.
Multiple sources report he's been holding talks with new CBS News boss Bari Weiss, who's under intense pressure to deliver a headline-grabbing win at the struggling network.
"She needs a game changer – fast," one insider said. "Matt has the name recognition that could move the needle."
CBS Desperate as Weiss Stumbles
So far, Weiss' reign has been a debacle.
Ratings for her town hall with Erika Kirk were "a disaster," sources said, while her biggest personnel move – moving Tony Dokoupil from the last-place morning show to the Evening News – drew eye rolls.
She's also failed to land any A-list talent. She's at war with Megyn Kelly, and her bid to poach Fox News star Bret Baier failed.
"Neither Megyn nor Bret need CBS – CBS needs them," a source shared.
"By contrast, Lauer is desperate. Matt needs CBS because no one else wants him," an insider said. "He's still furious and believes the woke mob destroyed his career."