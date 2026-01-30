Your tip
EXCLUSIVE: Matt Lauer's Secret CBS Comeback Plot Exposed — With Disgraced Anchor 'On Verge of a Return'

Matt Lauer's secret CBS comeback plot has surfaced as the disgraced anchor nears a possible return.
Jan. 30 2026, Published 6:30 a.m. ET

Disgraced former Today show anchor Matt Lauer is dying to make a comeback – and CBS, which is desperate to boost ratings, may give him a chance, RadarOnline.com can ​​reveal.

"It's no secret Matt wants back on TV," insiders said. "For years, nobody would touch him. That may be changing."

Matt Lauer Eyes Comeback Gig

Bari Weiss is reported to be in talks with Matt Lauer as CBS explores a possible ratings boost.
The 68-year-old, who was terminated from NBC's Today in 2017 after allegations he'd sexually harassed a colleague, has been quietly maneuvering in hopes of landing a new gig.

Multiple sources report he's been holding talks with new CBS News boss Bari Weiss, who's under intense pressure to deliver a headline-grabbing win at the struggling network.

"She needs a game changer – fast," one insider said. "Matt has the name recognition that could move the needle."

CBS Desperate as Weiss Stumbles

Sources described Erika Kirk's CBS town hall as a ratings 'disaster' during Weiss' early tenure.
So far, Weiss' reign has been a debacle.

Ratings for her town hall with Erika Kirk were "a disaster," sources said, while her biggest personnel move – moving Tony Dokoupil from the last-place morning show to the Evening News – drew eye rolls.

She's also failed to land any A-list talent. She's at war with Megyn Kelly, and her bid to poach Fox News star Bret Baier failed.

"Neither Megyn nor Bret need CBS – CBS needs them," a source shared.

"By contrast, Lauer is desperate. Matt needs CBS because no one else wants him," an insider said. "He's still furious and believes the woke mob destroyed his career."

