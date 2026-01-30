EXCLUSIVE: Matt Lauer's Secret CBS Comeback Plot Exposed — With Disgraced Anchor 'On Verge of a Return'

So far, Weiss' reign has been a debacle.

Ratings for her town hall with Erika Kirk were "a disaster," sources said, while her biggest personnel move – moving Tony Dokoupil from the last-place morning show to the Evening News – drew eye rolls.

She's also failed to land any A-list talent. She's at war with Megyn Kelly, and her bid to poach Fox News star Bret Baier failed.

"Neither Megyn nor Bret need CBS – CBS needs them," a source shared.

"By contrast, Lauer is desperate. Matt needs CBS because no one else wants him," an insider said. "He's still furious and believes the woke mob destroyed his career."