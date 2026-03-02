EXCLUSIVE: Hoda Kotb 'Still in Scandal-Mired Former TV Colleague Matt Lauer's Corner' — Amid Horrific Allegations From His Rape Accuser
March 2 2026, Published 6:15 a.m. ET
Today fan favorite Hoda Kotb is still privately standing by former TV colleague Matt Lauer, RadarOnline.com can reveal, even as the axed newsman's rape accuser, Brooke Nevils, details her explosive allegations against him in her recently released book, Unspeakable Things: Silence, Shame, and the Stories We Choose to Believe.
Consent Claim Forcefully Rejected
Former NBC staffer Nevils has again forcefully rejected Lauer's long-standing claim that their relationship was "consensual," arguing in a recent interview that a power imbalance makes true consent impossible.
"Hoda has never believed Matt was capable of what he's accused of," a longtime friend said. "And that belief hasn't changed."
Lauer Maintains Innocence
Lauer, who was fired from Today in 2017 within 24 hours of Nevils' complaint to the network, continues to deny wrongdoing.
A source close to Kotb explained: "She feels this is being relitigated in the press, and she believes Matt already paid the ultimate professional price."