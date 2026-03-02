Your tip
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Hoda Kotb 'Still in Scandal-Mired Former TV Colleague Matt Lauer's Corner' — Amid Horrific Allegations From His Rape Accuser

hoda kotb backing matt lauer allegations
Source: MEGA

Hoda Kotb is still backing Matt Lauer despite horrific allegations from his rape accuser.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

March 2 2026, Published 6:15 a.m. ET

Today fan favorite Hoda Kotb is still privately standing by former TV colleague Matt Lauer, RadarOnline.com can reveal, even as the axed newsman's rape accuser, Brooke Nevils, details her explosive allegations against him in her recently released book, Unspeakable Things: Silence, Shame, and the Stories We Choose to Believe.

Consent Claim Forcefully Rejected

Matt Lauer's rape accuser, Brooke Nevils, rejected his claim their relationship was 'consensual' in her book 'Unspeakable Things: Silence, Shame, and the Stories We Choose to Believe.'
Source: NEW YORK POST/MEGA

Former NBC staffer Nevils has again forcefully rejected Lauer's long-standing claim that their relationship was "consensual," arguing in a recent interview that a power imbalance makes true consent impossible.

"Hoda has never believed Matt was capable of what he's accused of," a longtime friend said. "And that belief hasn't changed."

Lauer Maintains Innocence

A source said Hoda Kotb still stands by Lauer despite renewed allegations tied to 'Today.'
Source: MEGA

Lauer, who was fired from Today in 2017 within 24 hours of Nevils' complaint to the network, continues to deny wrongdoing.

A source close to Kotb explained: "She feels this is being relitigated in the press, and she believes Matt already paid the ultimate professional price."

