David and Victoria Beckham's '$700M Divorce War' — As Ex-Soccer Star 'Chooses Son' Over Wife
March 2 2026, Published 6:00 a.m. ET
In a stunning break after years of silence, whispers and speculation about an estrangement within his famous family, Brooklyn Beckham took aim at the carefully curated Beckham brand, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
In a blistering 821-word statement shared to his Instagram Stories Jan. 19, David and Victoria Beckham's eldest child publicly confirmed the depth of the rift – and didn't hold back, branding the family dynamic "performative," "inauthentic," a "facade" and even accusing his mom of dancing inappropriately at his 2022 wedding to Nicola Peltz Beckham.
David's Silence, Victoria's Fury
Most explosively, Brooklyn alleged that his parents "have been trying endlessly to ruin my relationship" with Nicola "since before my wedding, and it hasn't stopped."
The 26-year-old also made it crystal clear where he stands now. "I do not want to reconcile with my family," he declared, pushing back at long-floated claims that he's simply a puppet being manipulated by his actress heiress wife, 31. "I'm not being controlled," he wrote. "I'm standing up for myself for the first time in my life."
For friends of the famous family, the shock wasn't just Brooklyn going public – it was that he went straight for the jugular of what David, 50, and Victoria, 51, have always protected most: their image.
And in the days since, the fear among those close to the couple is that the damage isn't limited to the Beckham brand but may be ripping apart the marriage that built it. "David and Victoria are in a major crisis right now," a source told RadarOnline.com. "And that applies to their marriage as well as the spiraling situation with Brooklyn."
The day after Brooklyn's posts made headlines, David faced the media while attending the World Economic Forum in Davos-Klosters, Switzerland. When a reporter asked him directly about Brooklyn's explosive statement, rather than defending Victoria, David kept walking. "His silence spoke volumes – and not in a good way," said the source.
Later, David made comments about kids and social media that some read as supportive of his son. "They make mistakes. Children are allowed to make mistakes," he said. "That's how they learn... But you know, you have to sometimes let them make those mistakes."
Image First
To friends in the Beckhams' orbit, that moment was a gut punch as he failed to shield and defend Victoria, at whom Brooklyn aimed the bulk of his blame. "Whether David meant it or not, there's a feeling amongst friends that he chose Brooklyn over Victoria," said the source, "and it's a colossal blow to the marriage as well as the family as a whole."
And while the family feud – which has grown to include brothers Romeo, 23, and Cruz, 20, Brooklyn alleged (it's unclear where sister Harper, 14, stands) – is now the focus, sources insisted the tension between David and Victoria has been building.
"They've been in turmoil for the longest time over the feud with Brooklyn and Nicola," said the source. "There's a lot of blame and finger-pointing going on behind the scenes." It all adds up, added the source, to "an extremely uncomfortable dynamic" for the soccer legend and the Spice Girl turned designer.
Brooklyn went hard with his list of grievances. The overarching theme focused on how he said his parents have been "controlling narratives in the press" for his entire life.
He accused them of staging "performative social media posts, family events and inauthentic relationships," calling the image-consciousness "a fixture of the life I was born into."
He also alleged they placed "countless lies" in the media "to preserve" their own reputations at the expense of "innocent people."
The Beckhams, agrees the source, "pride themselves on this carefully cultivated, manicured image of the picture-perfect family." Indeed, they were so appealing in Netflix's docuseries about David that the streamer released a second one about Victoria.
"More than anything, they want to be viewed as a fun-loving, tight-knit family," continued the source, "so the fact they've now been exposed as dysfunctional is a real dagger to their brand."
When the image becomes the priority, the source suggests, something else suffers.
"Put simply, for their brand to survive, they've always needed to come across as rock solid. There was no margin for weakness or cracks to be exposed at all – to the point where it became almost prison-like for both Posh and Becks."
Hurtful Claims
Brooklyn's post was also loaded with allegations of everything from financial control to wedding sabotage. "My parents repeatedly pressured and attempted to bribe me into signing away the rights to my name, which would have affected me, my wife, and our future children," he wrote. "They were adamant on me signing before my wedding date.... My holdout affected the payday, and they have never treated me the same since."
Money has long been a simmering undercurrent with both his and Nicola's powerful families. Her father, investor Nelson Peltz, and her mother, former model Claudia Heffner Peltz, are worth an estimated $1.6 billion, while the Beckhams' combined net worth is listed at nearly $700 million.
But while Brooklyn framed the fight over the rights to his name as rife with pressure and manipulation, reports based on information from David and Victoria's side have suggested the paperwork was meant to protect Brooklyn's rights – not strip them – in the context of David's business dealings as the athlete sold part of his brand-management empire.
Wedding Drama
In an accusation that launched a thousand memes, Brooklyn also called out his mom's behavior on his wedding day. "My mum hijacked my first dance with my wife... In front of our 500 wedding guests," he wrote. "She danced very inappropriately on me in front of everyone. I've never felt more uncomfortable or humiliated in my entire life."
The allegation sparked a new wave of scrutiny over what really happened at the lavish three-day $3 million wedding at Nicola's billionaire parents' $76 million oceanfront estate in Palm Beach, Fla. Eva Longoria, Gordon Ramsay, and Serena and Venus Williams were among the guests who reportedly signed NDAs.
Brooklyn's account clashes with Vogue's authorized reporting about the reception, including descriptions that framed the mother-son moment as something Brooklyn initiated long after he and Nicola had already shared their newlywed dance.
Then there's the dress. Brooklyn says Victoria "canceled making Nicola's dress in the eleventh hour, despite how excited she was to wear her design, forcing her to urgently find a new dress." But Nicola and her stylist previously told Vogue she approached Valentino and spent a year working on her gown after Victoria learned her atelier wouldn't be able to make one in time.
Blame Game
Blame has settled heavily on Victoria – especially among critics who say she never truly accepted the Bates Motel actress and tried to hold on to her son too tightly. Brooklyn alleged the former pop star "repeatedly invited women from my past into our lives" in order to make him and Nicola uncomfortable – including having them at her fashion shows and offering to dress them.
"People are saying it's kind of psycho how Victoria stirred things up," said the source. "Instead of letting Brooklyn live his life." At best, added the source: "Victoria comes across like a suffocating, meddling mom who had her claws out for Nicola from the beginning and clearly didn't think she was good enough for her darling son."
David doesn't get off scot-free. Brooklyn claims he and Nicola traveled to London for his dad's milestone 50th birthday last year, "and were rejected for a week as we waited in our hotel room trying to plan quality time with him."
He alleged David refused to see him unless it was at his big party "with a hundred guests and cameras at every corner," then finally agreed to meet only if Nicola wasn't included. "It was a slap in the face," Brooklyn wrote, lamenting that "my family values public promotion and endorsements above all else. Brand Beckham comes first."
Uncertain Future
Right now, those close to the family fear the conflict has reached the point of no return – not just for Brooklyn and his parents, but for David and Victoria themselves.
The source said: "They've weathered a lot of low points during their marriage, but this is as big a crisis as any of them, if not bigger, and people are scared that ultimately it'll be over before long at this rate.
"How much more pain, stress and turmoil can any family take – especially a family as already fractured as the Beckhams?"