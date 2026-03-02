David and Victoria Beckham's '$700M Divorce War' — As Ex-Soccer Star 'Chooses Son' Over Wife

Most explosively, Brooklyn alleged that his parents "have been trying endlessly to ruin my relationship" with Nicola "since before my wedding, and it hasn't stopped."

The 26-year-old also made it crystal clear where he stands now. "I do not want to reconcile with my family," he declared, pushing back at long-floated claims that he's simply a puppet being manipulated by his actress heiress wife, 31. "I'm not being controlled," he wrote. "I'm standing up for myself for the first time in my life."

For friends of the famous family, the shock wasn't just Brooklyn going public – it was that he went straight for the jugular of what David, 50, and Victoria, 51, have always protected most: their image.

And in the days since, the fear among those close to the couple is that the damage isn't limited to the Beckham brand but may be ripping apart the marriage that built it. "David and Victoria are in a major crisis right now," a source told RadarOnline.com. "And that applies to their marriage as well as the spiraling situation with Brooklyn."

The day after Brooklyn's posts made headlines, David faced the media while attending the World Economic Forum in Davos-Klosters, Switzerland. When a reporter asked him directly about Brooklyn's explosive statement, rather than defending Victoria, David kept walking. "His silence spoke volumes – and not in a good way," said the source.

Later, David made comments about kids and social media that some read as supportive of his son. "They make mistakes. Children are allowed to make mistakes," he said. "That's how they learn... But you know, you have to sometimes let them make those mistakes."