EXCLUSIVE: Inside Judy Garland's Hollywood Stardom and Private Mistakes — 'Wizard of Oz' Actress' Daughters Hit Back at Claims Their Mother Was a 'Tragic Figure'

Minnelli described her mother as someone who "got so much out of life."

"She’s the only person I think I ever knew that really understood that there’s just one life to live, so don’t put it off," she continued. "If there’s possibly a way of accomplishing something, do it."

Meanwhile, Luft pointed to her tragedy-filled life and the public's perception of who the late actress was.

"People like to play her as a tragic figure but she wasn’t," Luft explained at the time. "She was funny and warm and incredibly generous."