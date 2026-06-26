Lionel Richie's Family Increasingly Concerned Over Icon's Refusal to Retire After Medical Emergency

The legendary singer, 77, was hospitalized after falling ill during a gig in Minnesota on Wednesday, June 24.

Lionel Richie 's recent health scare has sparked fresh concern from family members over his refusal to retire, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Richie was forced to cut his set early, after having complained of dizziness before walking off stage. He was taken to the hospital by ambulance as a precaution, but according to his inner circle, he's more focused on entertaining audiences than looking after his own health.

An insider said, "Family, friends, and even his bandmates are definitely concerned about Lionel's health, but nobody is about to tell him to slow down.

"They all want him better and to do what he loves to do."

They emphasized his incredible work ethic, which has made him a popular entertainer for decades, going back to his time in the 1970s and '80s in the group, The Commodores.