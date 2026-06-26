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Home > News > Lionel Richie

Lionel Richie's Family Increasingly Concerned Over Icon's Refusal to Retire After Medical Emergency

picture of Lionel Richie
Source: MEGA

Lionel Richie's family is said to want the legend to call it a day.

June 26 2026, Published 12:45 p.m. ET

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Lionel Richie's recent health scare has sparked fresh concern from family members over his refusal to retire, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The legendary singer, 77, was hospitalized after falling ill during a gig in Minnesota on Wednesday, June 24.

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'Nobody Can Tell Him To Slow Down'

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picture of Lionel Richie
Source: MEGA

Richie has no plans to stop performing.

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Richie was forced to cut his set early, after having complained of dizziness before walking off stage. He was taken to the hospital by ambulance as a precaution, but according to his inner circle, he's more focused on entertaining audiences than looking after his own health.

An insider said, "Family, friends, and even his bandmates are definitely concerned about Lionel's health, but nobody is about to tell him to slow down.

"They all want him better and to do what he loves to do."

They emphasized his incredible work ethic, which has made him a popular entertainer for decades, going back to his time in the 1970s and '80s in the group, The Commodores.

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picture of Lionel Richie
Source: MEGA

The singer has never discussed retiring.

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"The Lionel we see on tour and on American Idol is the same Lionel we have known for decades – he's always moving, always working, and always looking ahead to the next show,' the insider added to the Daily Mail.

"And with that, depending on what doctors tell him, his mindset is already focused on getting back out on the road as quickly as possible because that's simply who he is."

The source added: "Music isn't just his job; it's what keeps him going. He's not someone who sits still, and retirement has never really been part of the conversation unless his health leaves him with no other choice.

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'This Is Just A Temporary Setback'

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Source: MEGA

Richie does not think his recent health scare has caused any longterm damage.

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"Right now, Lionel is actually more upset that fans didn't get the full show they paid for than he is about himself and his health. That's where his head is," the insider said. "He hates disappointing people and feels terrible that the concert couldn't continue as planned."

The source close to the Hello hitmaker suggested he wasn't going to worry for the time being.

"As far as he's concerned, while he awaits results, this is just a temporary setback. He fully expects to be back doing what he loves, and he's already hoping to make it to Chicago this weekend if everything checks out," they shared.

"He's still waiting for a few more answers on what he is dealing with, but he feels that it could be just a bit of an episode over something super serious."

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picture of Lionel Richie
Source: MEGA

The star axed his show mid-performance on Wednesday.

Richie's current health status remains unknown. He announced an unusual intermission after a performance of Three Times A Lady from his piano,

Richie's band reportedly also left the stage minutes later, but, more than 40 minutes after he cut off the show, a band member returned to announce he wouldn't be able to return because he was feeling ill.

"Unfortunately, Lionel is not feeling well," said saxophonist Dino Soldo. "He won’t be able to continue. Additional information will be available."

Following the incident, a statement revealed, "... Lionel is heartbroken to postpone these two shows and cannot wait to be back performing for his fans. We apologize for any inconvenience this causes fans who have tickets for these two shows. Rescheduled dates will be announced soon."

The statement revealed the performer will "return to the stage on Tuesday, June 30, in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

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