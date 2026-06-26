J.D.Vance Taps Wife Usha for Top Government Role After She Hit Back at Trolls Mocking Her $8.75 Dress

Usha responded to a New York Times article for claiming she puts "political significance" into her pregnancy wear.

The Second Lady offered a tongue-in-cheek response to the Times piece, writing on X: "Now that we know the political significance of my $8.75 coral maternity dress from Old Navy, can’t wait to hear what the New York Times has to say about my elastic-waistband pants and compression socks!”

Usha, who is expecting her fourth child with the veep, went on to share a screenshot of her Old Navy receipt, showing her maternity dress was marked down from $49.99 to $12.49 and had an additional $3.74 deducted in promo discounts.