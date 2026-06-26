J.D.Vance Taps Wife Usha for Top Government Role After She Hit Back at Trolls Mocking Her $8.75 Dress
June 26 2026, Published 12:34 p.m. ET
J.D. Vance has tapped wife Usha for a top government role after she hit back at trolls for wearing a $8.75 maternity dress.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the Vice President joked Usha should be "your next director of the federal budget", amid the backlash surrounding her bargain-priced outfit worn on the Father's Day special of Storytime With the Second Lady show.
Usha's Take Down Of Dress Criticism
Usha responded to a New York Times article for claiming she puts "political significance" into her pregnancy wear.
The Second Lady offered a tongue-in-cheek response to the Times piece, writing on X: "Now that we know the political significance of my $8.75 coral maternity dress from Old Navy, can’t wait to hear what the New York Times has to say about my elastic-waistband pants and compression socks!”
Usha, who is expecting her fourth child with the veep, went on to share a screenshot of her Old Navy receipt, showing her maternity dress was marked down from $49.99 to $12.49 and had an additional $3.74 deducted in promo discounts.
Usha Racks Up 'Super Fans'
Fans laughed alongside Usha online after her clapback.
One person encouraged her: "They hate cause buying this dress makes you relatable to the average woman. You keep being you!!"
Another user claimed her jibe made them into a "super fan."
Other people loved her savviness when shopping. A commentator wrote: "Can you begin consulting with Congress on how to balance a budget?? I love your thriftiness! We need more of your thoughtfulness in the government!"
"I see that discount code. A fellow couponer. Respect," another wrote. "Second Lady needs to run our budget, imagine her stewardship, we’d be in a surplus in 2 years!"
'Mrs. Obama Shopped at J. Crew'
However, some haters rolled their eyes at her enthusiasm, claiming her shopping habits were nothing novel.
One critic noted, "And Mrs. Obama shopped at J. Crew. You really aren't that special."
The Times article found it suspicious that multiple high-ranking MAGA women were pregnant simultaneously, especially given the ideology's emphasis on traditional marriage and values.
Nonetheless, it's worth noting that all are highly accomplished in their professional roles.
Fashion critic Vanessa Friedman acknowledged the pregnancies were "indubitably" just a coincidence and likely not planned. However, she believed the Trump administration has "an intuitive and strategic understanding of the power of aesthetics."
As a result, Friedman argued they were tightly controlling the women's dress, recognizing some key patterns.
She wrote, "Together, the women have created a notably consistent, and somewhat paradigm-shifting, picture of the White House’s family and fertility platform."
Friedman suggested the outfits were an attempt to show off the women's growing stomachs and send a message.
"As second lady, her job is also to represent and humanize the vice president," she said. "By spotlighting her pregnancy, she is doing exactly that."
In a joint statement, Usha and J.D, 41, confirmed the pregnancy back in January, just after divorce rumors were picking up.
"We're very happy to share some exciting news – our family is growing!" they revealed. "Usha and the baby are doing well, and we are all looking forward to welcoming him in late July."