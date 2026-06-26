EXCLUSIVE: Inside 'Vanity Candidate' Jack Schlossberg's 'Godawful Campaign' as Political Advisors Brand Him a 'Lazy, Unfocused' Kennedy

Political strategist Christopher Lee with Foresight Strategic Advisors told RadarOnline.com, "The simple fact is, Schlossberg raised a lot of money but ran a godawful campaign."

Schlossberg branded himself as "no-PAC Jack," vowing to reject money from political action committees. Nonetheless, he did raise over $600,000 in individual donations, according to Federal Election Commission (FEC) filings.

Prominent figures like Lorne Michaels and Bette Midler contributed to his campaign. Plus, that Kennedy wealth was put to use with his mother, Caroline Kennedy, forking over some money, too.

Most of his funding was personal, though, as he became the largest self-funded candidate. Schlossberg tapped into his mega wealth, despite earning no income in 2025.

According to a formal disclosure report, analyzed by Washington Free Beacon, Schlossberg is worth $10.5million to $31.9million. Schlossberg was listed in various positions with investments in an array of businesses, including as a "member" of Red Gate Farm LLC, the corporation that controls the Martha's Vineyard estate.

The estate was once owned by his grandmother, Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis.