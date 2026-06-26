EXCLUSIVE: Inside 'Vanity Candidate' Jack Schlossberg's 'Godawful Campaign' as Political Advisors Brand Him a 'Lazy, Unfocused' Kennedy
June 26 2026, Published 12:27 p.m. ET
Jack Schlossberg lost his campaign to Assembly Member Micah Lasher – and political analysts weren't surprised to see the Kennedy topple, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
After all, Schlossberg rose to prominence on social media and was known for his outrageous videos. At just 30-years-old, he made the decision to veer into the family's political legacy. New Yorkers, though, made it clear they weren't looking to elect the only grandson of President John F. Kennedy as he couldn't even secure a spot in the Democratic primary.
Jack Schlossberg's Kennedy Wealth Fuels His Campaign
Political strategist Christopher Lee with Foresight Strategic Advisors told RadarOnline.com, "The simple fact is, Schlossberg raised a lot of money but ran a godawful campaign."
Schlossberg branded himself as "no-PAC Jack," vowing to reject money from political action committees. Nonetheless, he did raise over $600,000 in individual donations, according to Federal Election Commission (FEC) filings.
Prominent figures like Lorne Michaels and Bette Midler contributed to his campaign. Plus, that Kennedy wealth was put to use with his mother, Caroline Kennedy, forking over some money, too.
Most of his funding was personal, though, as he became the largest self-funded candidate. Schlossberg tapped into his mega wealth, despite earning no income in 2025.
According to a formal disclosure report, analyzed by Washington Free Beacon, Schlossberg is worth $10.5million to $31.9million. Schlossberg was listed in various positions with investments in an array of businesses, including as a "member" of Red Gate Farm LLC, the corporation that controls the Martha's Vineyard estate.
The estate was once owned by his grandmother, Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis.
Legacy's Media Presence Destroys Reputation
So, while Schlossberg had the finances to fund a healthy campaign, Lee emphasized the millennial relied far too much on his Kennedy legacy.
Lee added, "He was lazy, unfocused, disinterested candidate who clearly thought his 'Kennedy clan' legacy was the only work he needed to do."
The political strategist pointed toward Schlossberg's moments in the press, which he called "horrific." Schlossberg's media presence began on TikTok, weighing in on politics and criticizing his uncle, United States Secretary of Health and Human Services Robert F. Kennedy, Jr.
His humorous, outrageous online personality, though, didn't translate into a composed Kennedy Americans fawn over. He was even labeled "cringe" by members of the public.
Lee noted, "His inability to demonstrate any kind of commitment to do the job was evident every time he spoke in public."
Schlossberg Compared to Patrick Kennedy.
Lee showcase a different Kennedy, who he argued ran a much better campaign – former Congressman Patrick Kennedy. The political legacy served Rhode Island for 16 years both as a State Representative and in Congress. He balanced the campaign trail with his governmental leadership.
The political strategist explained, "Kennedy did the hard work from raising money, speaking capably on policy, understanding the District's politics and connecting directly with voters across the political spectrum. While people knew he was a Kennedy and it certainly helped, Patrick Kennedy was an intensely hardworking, driven candidate and elected official.
"While Patrick Kennedy didn't want to be known for just being a 'Kennedy', Jack Schlossberg seemed to only run as a 'Kennedy.' That's the difference."
Americans Still Love the Kennedy Family
Even with Schlossberg's defeat being deafening, Lee isn't convinced the Kennedy power slipped up yet. Instead, he argued "the JFK Jr./Caroline Bessett (dramatized limited series) on (Disney+) gives proof" that Americans are not tiring of the Kennedy family.
He added, "What (Schlossberg's loss) DOES show is that if you try to run as a vanity candidate on your name alone – and won't do the real work of being a candidate – you will lose."