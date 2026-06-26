Charlie Kirk Assassin Suspect Tyler Robinson Denied Bid to Remove Death Penalty After Raising 'Misconduct' Claims Over Alleged Bullet Evidence

At a hearing Friday morning, Judge Tony Graf announced he would hold Deputy Utah County Attorney Christopher Ballard in contempt for openly discussing claims the bullet used to kill the conservative commentator did not match Robinson's rifle.

Defense attorneys had also requested Graff strike the death penalty as a sanction, but the judge refused. He did, however, rule he would consider expanding jury selection procedures, including adding enhanced juror questionnaires and summonses, due to Ballard's public comments.

Gaff also ordered that Robinson be reimbursed for attorney's fees associated with the evidentiary hearing on the sanctions motion stemming from the gag order violations.

More to come... this is a breaking story.