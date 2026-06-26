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Home > Politics > Charlie Kirk

Charlie Kirk Assassin Suspect Tyler Robinson Denied Bid to Remove Death Penalty After Raising 'Misconduct' Claims Over Alleged Bullet Evidence

Tyler Robinson will still face the death penalty for allegedly killing Charlie Kirk.
Source: MEGA

Tyler Robinson will still face the death penalty for allegedly killing Charlie Kirk.

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June 26 2026, Published 11:52 a.m. ET

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A judge has ruled that Tyler Robinson will still face the death penalty for the killing of Charlie Kirk, RadarOnline.com can report.

However, the court has slammed one of the Utah County prosecutors with contempt for breaking a gag order and embarking on what Robinson's lawyers deemed a "media blitz" that could have tainted the jury pool.

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Robinson's Major Blow In Court

A judge did rule prosecutors were out of line going on a media tour.
Source: court tv

A judge did rule prosecutors were out of line going on a media tour.

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At a hearing Friday morning, Judge Tony Graf announced he would hold Deputy Utah County Attorney Christopher Ballard in contempt for openly discussing claims the bullet used to kill the conservative commentator did not match Robinson's rifle.

Defense attorneys had also requested Graff strike the death penalty as a sanction, but the judge refused. He did, however, rule he would consider expanding jury selection procedures, including adding enhanced juror questionnaires and summonses, due to Ballard's public comments.

Gaff also ordered that Robinson be reimbursed for attorney's fees associated with the evidentiary hearing on the sanctions motion stemming from the gag order violations.

More to come... this is a breaking story.

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