Marjorie Taylor Greene Mocked for Launching 'Influencer Career' After Quitting Republican Party — 'You're Incredibly Power-Hungry and Attention-Seeking'

Greene, who was once loyal to the president but turned on him after long delays in releasing the Jeffrey Epstein files, recently announced she is "done" with the GOP completely.

But that doesn't mean the former Georgia congresswoman is quieting down anytime soon. Earlier this month, Greene shared a flashy trailer for her new show online, complete with clips of some of her most combative interviews on cable news and memorable moments on Capitol Hill.

At the trailer's conclusion, she promised viewers, "I won’t stop living, I won’t stop speaking, and I won’t stop fighting. And neither should you."