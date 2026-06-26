Marjorie Taylor Greene Mocked for Launching 'Influencer Career' After Quitting Republican Party — 'You're Incredibly Power-Hungry and Attention-Seeking'
June 26 2026, Published 11:35 a.m. ET
Marjorie Taylor Greene has been ridiculed online seemingly trying to become the next big YouTube influencer, RadarOnline.com can report.
The now-former member of the Republican Party has just launched her own weekly show, which she's titled Life with MTG, but President Trump's MAGA faithful have already vowed to tune out.
Greene's Next Step
Greene, who was once loyal to the president but turned on him after long delays in releasing the Jeffrey Epstein files, recently announced she is "done" with the GOP completely.
But that doesn't mean the former Georgia congresswoman is quieting down anytime soon. Earlier this month, Greene shared a flashy trailer for her new show online, complete with clips of some of her most combative interviews on cable news and memorable moments on Capitol Hill.
At the trailer's conclusion, she promised viewers, "I won’t stop living, I won’t stop speaking, and I won’t stop fighting. And neither should you."
However, former supporters of the embattled politician seem to have taken her up on that fighting offer, blasting the 52-year-old's new venture.
"You are incredibly power-hungry and attention-seeking," one person commented on X, as another added, "You're trash and most Americans know this."
'You Quit. We Don't Care'
Others took issue with Greene's abandonment of the GOP, echoing Trump's nickname for her of "Marjorie Traitor Greene."
"You quit. We don’t care," one person slammed, while another called her a "sellout cow." A third person posted, "Maybe if you didn’t turn on Trump and break bread with the democrats people would actually watch it."
Another critic ranted, "Your pathetic series is unwatchable & irrelevant. Exactly what makes you think anyone w/ a working brain has any interest or respect for anything you do? You proudly exposed yourself as FAKE MAGA & a corrupt GRIFTER whose only allegiance to anyone or anything is MTG (aka. Maggot Traitor Greed)."
"You’re about as appealing as cockroaches, sewer rats & insects & clearly share their moral echelon," the critic continued the lengthy diatribe. "If you want to do one last public service that’s not corrupt: Go away forever."
Greene 'Quits' the GOP
Greene's new show comes just days after she claimed she's "done" with what she calls the "America Last" party, joining fellow conservative stalwart Tucker Carlson, who also recently quit the GOP as well.
"Tucker is not the only one who is done supporting the Republican Party. There is A LOT of us that are absolutely fed up and will not support a party that betrays its voters and country," Greene wrote on X.
The former Georgia congresswoman made it clear that she wasn't switching her political allegiance to the Democratic Party, but that she's no longer aligned with her former GOP home due to the U.S. involvement in the Iran conflict and close relationship with Israel.
"That does not mean we are turning into Democrats either. But we are DONE with the America LAST Republican Party," Greene fumed.
Greene Fights Back Against Trump
Greene was once one of Trump's biggest fans, and the president had previously praised her as a "Republican Star." But after she began speaking out against the president's handling of the Epstein files, she was met with a sharp and personal backlash – and even allegedly received death threats.
Earlier this month, Greene fired back at Trump's "traitor" moniker, telling CNN's Kaitlan Collins the president and his supporters are the real traitors to the country.
"The ones that refuse to release the Epstein files want to cover up for pedophiles and rapists, and all sorts of disgusting things in these files," Greene declared. "Those are the traitors to the American people, and they should be ashamed of themselves."