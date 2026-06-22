Marjorie Taylor Greene 'Done' With Trump's Party: Former MAGA Queen Follows Tucker Carlson's Lead as She Rages Over Prez's War 'Betrayal'
June 22 2026, Published 7:50 p.m. ET
In a stunning political bombshell, former MAGA queen Marjorie Taylor Greene has revealed she is abandoning the Republican Party, torching the GOP as she continues to wage war against former ally Donald Trump, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Greene, 52, raged in a June 22 X post that she's "done" with what she calls the "America Last" party, days after fellow conservative stalwart Tucker Carlson announced he's done supporting Republicans after 35 years as a party member.
Marjorie Taylor Greene Declares She's 'Done' With the 'America Last Republican Party'
"Tucker is not the only one who is done supporting the Republican Party. There is A LOT of us that are absolutely fed up and will not support a party that betrays its voters and country," Greene wrote on X.
The former Georgia congresswoman made it clear that she wasn't switching her political allegiance to the Democratic Party, but that she's no longer aligned with her former GOP home due to the U.S. involvement in the Iran conflict and close relationship with Israel.
"That does not mean we are turning into Democrats either. But we are DONE with the America LAST Republican Party," Greene fumed.
'We Were Done With You First'
Greene's declaration was met with widespread venom in the comments, especially after she continued to slam Trump and his party following her resignation from Congress in November 2025 over their own political spat.
"Last time I checked, no one asked for your f------ opinion," one user sneered on X
"Nobody feels this way except you, Tucker, Candace (Owens), and your whole circus...The rest of us are still America First. You and your grifter squad can go choke on it," a second scoffed, referring to Carlson and Greene's fellow right-wing conspiracy theorist Candace Owens.
"I think we were done with you first," a third Republican laughed.
"So you are going to hand the country to the Democrats by splitting the conservative vote… EFFECTIVELY handing the country over to left-wing communists and evil!" a fourth pointed out to Greene.
Tucker Carlson Said There Is 'No Chance' He Will Support Republicans Going Forward
Greene's announcement came four days after Carlson declared he was done supporting Republicans during a June 18 appearance on the Can't Be Censored podcast.
"I'm out. And if I'm out, then I think a lot of other people are out," the political pundit proclaimed after saying he's been a staunch GOP supporter for the past 35 years and voted Republican his entire life.
“The poll numbers now tell a pretty clear story about it. I would not support the Republican Party, there’s no chance," he fumed before revealing he was politically homeless at the moment.
"Not because I support the Democratic Party. I don't know what I'm going to do," Carlson noted.
"How could you support, how could I, or any American voter, support a political party that's not loyal to the United States, that puts the interest of a foreign country above those of its own citizens?" he complained about Republicans.
Both Greene and Carlson have emerged as two of the loudest voices challenging America's unwavering support for Israel under Trump, while relentlessly blasting U.S. involvement in the conflict with Iran.
The MAGA civil war exploded when Greene began publicly pressuring Trump to release the Jeffrey Epstein files, putting her on a collision course with the president. She later escalated the feud by accusing Trump of betraying the "America First" movement with his foreign policy.
The tycoon branded the former MAGA faithful a "traitor" and threatened to support a Republican challenger in the 2026 primary.
Greene announced her decision to resign from Congress in a 10-minute video on November 21, 2025, claiming Congress had become a broken institution consumed by "political drama," and accused Republican leaders of abandoning everyday Americans.
Trump called the departure announcement "great news for the country."