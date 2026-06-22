Marjorie Taylor Greene 'Done' With Trump's Party: Former MAGA Queen Follows Tucker Carlson's Lead as She Rages Over Prez's War 'Betrayal'

Greene's announcement came four days after Carlson declared he was done supporting Republicans during a June 18 appearance on the Can't Be Censored podcast.

"I'm out. And if I'm out, then I think a lot of other people are out," the political pundit proclaimed after saying he's been a staunch GOP supporter for the past 35 years and voted Republican his entire life.

“The poll numbers now tell a pretty clear story about it. I would not support the Republican Party, there’s no chance," he fumed before revealing he was politically homeless at the moment.

"Not because I support the Democratic Party. I don't know what I'm going to do," Carlson noted.

"How could you support, how could I, or any American voter, support a political party that's not loyal to the United States, that puts the interest of a foreign country above those of its own citizens?" he complained about Republicans.

Both Greene and Carlson have emerged as two of the loudest voices challenging America's unwavering support for Israel under Trump, while relentlessly blasting U.S. involvement in the conflict with Iran.