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Home > News > Lauren Sanchez

Lauren Sanchez, 56, Goes Nearly Makeup-Free and Declares 'Don't Care' — After Critics Urged Jeff Bezos' Wife to Fire Personal Stylist

Photo of Lauren Sánchez
Source: @laurensanchezbezos/Instagram, MEGA

Lauren Sánchez still looked gorgeous while going nearly makeup free.

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June 22 2026, Published 7:40 p.m. ET

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Lauren Sánchez appeared to go nearly makeup-free, looking clean-faced and natural while posing for a windblown selfie, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Jeff Bezos' 56-year-old wife seemingly wore only a layer of nude lip gloss for makeup as she posed in a plunging black top, a matching cap and a pair of sunglasses while atop a beautiful seaside cliff.

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Lauren Sánchez Flashes Big Smile While Nearly Makeup Free

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Photo of Lauren Sánchez
Source: @laurensanchezbezos/Instagram

Lauren Sánchez rocked her usual plunging top aesthetic.

"Wind in my hair...don't care," she wrote across the snapshot.

It was a stark contrast to how the ultra-glamorous brunette beauty usually presents herself, often with a full face of professionally-done makeup.

The former entertainment reporter didn't indicate where she was, but it's likely Sánchez and Bezos are still in Europe after spending nearly a week in Paris.

While soaking up the spotlight in the City of Light, the former Good Day L.A. personality turned heads in a jaw-dropping vintage Dior dress from 2001. The baby-blue crochet number featured a daring plunging neckline and hugged her famous curves so tightly that it stretched the hand-knit pattern to its limits.

However, the look had some critics demanding the billionaire bride "fire her stylist" for the supposedly "classless" look.

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Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez Days Away From Wedding Anniversary

Photo of Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez
Source: MEGA

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez are days away from their first wedding anniversary.

This comes ahead of the couple's first wedding anniversary on June 27.

Last year, they said "I do" during a lavish, star-studded wedding extravaganza in Venice, Italy. Their headline-grabbing nuptials unfolded over three days, with a series of glamorous events held at some of the city's most exclusive locations.

Bezos and Sánchez then honeymooned in Sicily, reportedly staying at the ultra-luxurious cliffside San Domenico Palace, made famous in Season 3 of HBO's The White Lotus.

So far, the duo has kept mum about their anniversary plans, unlike the high-profile lead-up to their $20 million nuptials.

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Lauren Sánchez Shared Heartfelt Father's Day Message

Photo of Lauren Sanchez and Dad
Source: @laurensanchezbezos/Instagram

Lauren Sánchez has credited her aircraft mechanic dad with her love of flying helicopters.

Lauren spent Father's Day, June 21, celebrating her dad, Ray.

One post on social media showed him with his famous daughter as a little girl, and another included a throwback photo of the aircraft mechanic working on a plane.

However, a third picture showed the father and daughter more recently, with Lauren wearing a body-hugging black jacket, matching leggings, and aviator glasses as they stood in front of a private plane.

"Happy Father’s Day to the man who taught me that the sky isn’t the limit, it’s the beginning. He gave me my love of flying and so much more," Lauren raved in the caption.

She also gushed about how her dad still sends her pictures from his flights, adding: "One of my fav things is getting his selfies from the cockpit. He’s 86 and still flying. I love you, Dad."

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Lauren Sánchez Gave a Birthday Shout-Out to Son Evan

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Photo of Evan Whitesell
Source: @laurensanchezbezos/Instagram

Proud mom Lauren Sánchez wished her son Evan a happy 20th birthday with a sweet throwback photo.

Lauren also sent along birthday wishes to her son Evan Whitesell, who turned 20 years old on June 22.

In the first Instagram Story celebrating her son's special day, she shared a photo of the duo, cheek-to-cheek.

"Happy birthday Evan, I love you so much" she wrote across the bottom of the picture.

The second update revealed Evan as an adorable child, with his proud mom writing, "Did I mention how much I love you?" next to six red heart emojis.

Lauren shares Evan and her daughter, Ella Whitesell, 18, with ex-husband Patrick Whitesell. She also has a 25-year-old son, Nikko Gonzalez, from her romance with former NFL star Tony Gonzalez.

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