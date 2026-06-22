Lauren Sanchez, 56, Goes Nearly Makeup-Free and Declares 'Don't Care' — After Critics Urged Jeff Bezos' Wife to Fire Personal Stylist

"Wind in my hair...don't care," she wrote across the snapshot.

It was a stark contrast to how the ultra-glamorous brunette beauty usually presents herself, often with a full face of professionally-done makeup.

The former entertainment reporter didn't indicate where she was, but it's likely Sánchez and Bezos are still in Europe after spending nearly a week in Paris.

While soaking up the spotlight in the City of Light, the former Good Day L.A. personality turned heads in a jaw-dropping vintage Dior dress from 2001. The baby-blue crochet number featured a daring plunging neckline and hugged her famous curves so tightly that it stretched the hand-knit pattern to its limits.

However, the look had some critics demanding the billionaire bride "fire her stylist" for the supposedly "classless" look.