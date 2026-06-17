'Major Fashion Fail': Jeff Bezos’ Wife Lauren Sánchez Urged to 'Fire' Her Stylist After Being Mocked for 'Classless and Tacky' Paris Outfits

As the wife of billionaire Jeff Bezos stepped out in a series of eye-catching looks in Paris, critics wasted no time weighing in.

Lauren Sanchez may have access to some of the world's most exclusive designer labels, but her recent fashion choices have sparked fierce debate online, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Can Lauren Sanchez please get a personal stylist, or fire the current one? 👀 A fresh perspective could make a huge difference & right now it’s a major fashion fail 😳 pic.twitter.com/wRH7VRywf3

The criticism comes as Paris prepares to host Men's Spring/Summer 2027 Fashion Week, where dozens of luxury brands will unveil their latest collections later this month.

Also during the trip, Sánchez stepped out in a black Saint Laurent silk-satin mini dress featuring a draped cowl neckline, spaghetti straps and a low-cut back.

One particularly harsh commenter wrote: "Can Lauren Sanchez please get a personal stylist, or fire the current one? A fresh perspective could make a huge difference & right now it's a major fashion fail."

"Tacky, vulgar, classless ... always," a user commented.

Another person shared in a lengthy post, "She has all the money in the world to hire the best stylist in the world and have the person with her everywhere she goes; instead she styles herself like a Las Vegas strip hooker. She could be on the Best Dressed list every year of her life from now on, but she’ll never be that."

"She makes Jeff look like the head of the WWF, instead of one of the most successful business executives in America. She cheapens the brand," they continued.

One user wrote about the Dior dress, "It’s very strange to have access to Anna Wintour and still dress like this is ridiculous. What the hell is this cut?! It looked as if it’s torn and not a slit."

"Sadly, I believe she’s her own stylist - and a bad one at that!" someone speculated.