'Major Fashion Fail': Jeff Bezos’ Wife Lauren Sánchez Urged to 'Fire' Her Stylist After Being Mocked for 'Classless and Tacky' Paris Outfits
June 17 2026, Published 11:28 a.m. ET
Lauren Sanchez may have access to some of the world's most exclusive designer labels, but her recent fashion choices have sparked fierce debate online, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
As the wife of billionaire Jeff Bezos stepped out in a series of eye-catching looks in Paris, critics wasted no time weighing in.
Sánchez Turns Heads in Vintage Dior Mini Dress
Sánchez, 56, was spotted leaving the Grand Palais hotel in Paris on Sunday, June 14, wearing a vintage sky-blue Dior mini dress designed by John Galliano.
The curve-hugging design featured crochet-inspired detailing, shimmering mesh accents, a plunging neckline and a daringly short hemline.
The rare 2001 piece reportedly retails for more than $21,000.
Another Designer Look Sparks Conversation
Also during the trip, Sánchez stepped out in a black Saint Laurent silk-satin mini dress featuring a draped cowl neckline, spaghetti straps and a low-cut back.
She accessorized the look with Christian Louboutin platform heels and a black Hermès Mini Kelly handbag, creating a sleek monochromatic ensemble.
The criticism comes as Paris prepares to host Men's Spring/Summer 2027 Fashion Week, where dozens of luxury brands will unveil their latest collections later this month.
Fans Tell Sánchez to 'Fire' Her Stylist
One particularly harsh commenter wrote: "Can Lauren Sanchez please get a personal stylist, or fire the current one? A fresh perspective could make a huge difference & right now it's a major fashion fail."
"Tacky, vulgar, classless ... always," a user commented.
Another person shared in a lengthy post, "She has all the money in the world to hire the best stylist in the world and have the person with her everywhere she goes; instead she styles herself like a Las Vegas strip hooker. She could be on the Best Dressed list every year of her life from now on, but she’ll never be that."
"She makes Jeff look like the head of the WWF, instead of one of the most successful business executives in America. She cheapens the brand," they continued.
One user wrote about the Dior dress, "It’s very strange to have access to Anna Wintour and still dress like this is ridiculous. What the hell is this cut?! It looked as if it’s torn and not a slit."
"Sadly, I believe she’s her own stylist - and a bad one at that!" someone speculated.
Critics Have Targeted Sánchez's Looks Before
The latest criticism isn't the first time Sánchez has found herself on the receiving end of harsh fashion commentary.
Just last month, trolls tore apart the 56-year-old's appearance at the Met Gala, where she walked the red carpet solo in a custom Schiaparelli gown despite being one of the event's honorary chairs alongside Bezos.
The strapless dress featured pearl detailing across the shoulders and was reportedly inspired by John Singer Sargent's famed portrait Madame X.
Sánchez completed the glamorous look with diamond-and-pearl drop earrings and a massive Marquise Golconda diamond ring.
Despite the historical inspiration of her look, online critics focused on Sánchez's appearance rather than the fashion itself.
"She likely paid a ton to get this look. The surgery was unsuccessful," one person wrote.
"What's wrong with her face? She used to be hot," someone else said.