Jeff Bezos' Wife Lauren Sánchez, 56, Slammed Over 'Classless' Plunging Crochet Dress for Date Night in Paris — 'She Never Dresses Appropriately'
June 15 2026, Published 1:46 p.m. ET
Lauren Sánchez once again brought the va-va-voom factor when heading out on a date night with her husband in Paris, with critics torching her "classless" fashion choice, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Jeff Bezos' wife, 56, slipped into a curve-hugging dress with a plunging neckline, confidently showcasing her figure as she strode past a gauntlet of waiting paparazzi while departing her hotel.
Lauren Sánchez Rocked a 25-Year-Old Dior Archival Dress
While some thought the dress looked "tacky," Sánchez's vintage piece was very high fashion, as she reached back to Christian Dior's Spring/Summer 2001 collection archives for the baby blue crocheted number by former creative director John Galliano.
The daring frock featured a plunging cowl neckline with metallic chainmail accents at the bust and hem, barely-there spaghetti straps and a micro-mini underslip, allowing the sheer outer layer to flaunt the former Los Angeles TV news reporter's toned legs.
While the dress was a piece of fashion history, originally going down the runway in October 2000 at part of Gailliano's Y2K collection, it wasn't a hit with some critics on X.
'She Never Dresses Appropriately'
"She never dresses appropriately. At this point, her fashion choices are simply vomit-inducing," one user sneered about Sánchez's appearance.
"Tacky, vulgar, classless ... always," a second person scoffed.
"She has so much money and someone should really advise her on choosing clothes that are flattering to her shape," a third person noted.
Lauren Sánchez Wore Plunging Dress to the 2026 Met Gala
Ever since marrying Bezos in June 2025 following a six-year romance, Sánchez has been desperately trying to elevate her fashion game, wearing one of a kind archival pieces and high-end designer looks to shake her pinup image, but always manages to make the outfits focus on her bombshell body.
The duo was accused of "buying" the 2026 Met Gala after allegedly paying $10 million to back the event, in which they were named honorary chairs and lead sponsors.
While Bezos kept out of the spotlight, Sánchez prominently welcomed guests to the May 6 event alongside Vogue Global Editorial Director Anna Wintour and co-chair Nicole Kidman.
The licensed helicopter pilot chose a navy blue, form-fitting Schiaparelli gown with a deep neckline that was very much in keeping with her racy aesthetic.
Lauren Sánchez Caused 'Eye Rolling' at Paris Fashion Week
Sánchez attempted to elevate her fashion credentials by attending several shows at Paris Fashion Week in January, getting the VIP treatment at both Dior and Schiaparelli while accompanied by her uber-wealthy spouse.
However, not everyone was impressed with how the billionaire's wife tried to clean up her attention grabbing style choices, as many of the more conservative looks seemed tailored to fit her much talked about curves.
"I saw her for the first time in real life at Dior couture. She looks like the type of woman you see in Las Vegas," one fashion editor jeered to the New York Post. "She can wear vintage Dior, but the way it’s fitted on her body? The way she wears it? Everyone rolled their eyes when she walked in, but you couldn’t stop staring — it was a car crash of a guilty pleasure."