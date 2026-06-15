Jeff Bezos' Wife Lauren Sánchez, 56, Slammed Over 'Classless' Plunging Crochet Dress for Date Night in Paris — 'She Never Dresses Appropriately'

Jeff Bezos ' wife, 56, slipped into a curve-hugging dress with a plunging neckline, confidently showcasing her figure as she strode past a gauntlet of waiting paparazzi while departing her hotel.

Lauren Sánchez once again brought the va-va-voom factor when heading out on a date night with her husband in Paris, with critics torching her "classless" fashion choice, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

While some thought the dress looked "tacky," Sánchez's vintage piece was very high fashion, as she reached back to Christian Dior's Spring/Summer 2001 collection archives for the baby blue crocheted number by former creative director John Galliano.

The daring frock featured a plunging cowl neckline with metallic chainmail accents at the bust and hem, barely-there spaghetti straps and a micro-mini underslip, allowing the sheer outer layer to flaunt the former Los Angeles TV news reporter's toned legs.

While the dress was a piece of fashion history, originally going down the runway in October 2000 at part of Gailliano's Y2K collection, it wasn't a hit with some critics on X.