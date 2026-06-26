EXCLUSIVE: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Accused of 'Having Joint Pathetic Reason for Their UK Return This Summer'

"There is also a widespread belief that restoring some form of connection with the monarchy would enhance her credibility. Whether fairly or unfairly, many people still associate Meghan's greatest appeal with her royal status."

The insider noted, "Re-establishing that link, even symbolically, could strengthen public confidence in her brand, improve perceptions internationally and help create fresh momentum at a time when questions continue to be asked about the couple's long-term strategy."

Another palace source claimed there is growing skepticism inside royal circles about the motivations behind the proposed return.

The insider said: "There is a feeling that this trip is being driven as much by necessity as sentiment. Harry and Meghan have spent years building a life away from the monarchy, but many of their biggest projects still rely on public fascination with their royal connection.

"A return to Britain inevitably reignites that interest, and some believe they are hoping it will breathe fresh life into both their profile and future ventures, which is a pretty pathetic joint reason the Sussexes appear to have for their visit."