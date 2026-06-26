EXCLUSIVE: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Accused of 'Having Joint Pathetic Reason for Their UK Return This Summer'
June 26 2026, Published 9:00 a.m. ET
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are facing claims their planned return to Britain this summer is being driven less by family ties than by a shared desire to revive their public standing, with critics accusing the couple of using the visit as a way to rebuild relevance after a series of commercial and personal setbacks.
As RadarOnline.com was among the first to report, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are expected to travel to the UK with their children Archie, seven, and Lilibet, five, in July to mark the one-year countdown to the 2027 Invictus Games in Birmingham.
The visit could also present the first opportunity in several years for King Charles, 77, to spend time with his youngest grandchildren, although no meeting has been confirmed.
The trip follows years of strained relations after Harry and Markle stepped down as senior working royals in 2020, relocated to California, and publicly criticized members of the Royal Family through interviews, documentaries, and Harry's memoir Spare.
A royal source has now told us aides are questioning the timing of the visit.
They claimed: "From the outside, it looks as though Harry and Meghan have reached a crossroads. Many of the opportunities they hoped would open up after leaving royal life haven't delivered the long-term success that was expected, and there's a growing sense that they're searching for a new direction. Returning to Britain inevitably reignites interest in them at a time when that attention has started to fade.
"Meghan, in particular, has always understood the value of public profile. She thrives on visibility and knows that celebrity alone doesn't carry the same weight it once did. Prestige, influence, and relevance are all vital to the image she's trying to project, especially as she continues to develop her commercial ventures. A high-profile appearance connected to the Royal Family offers something that no marketing campaign can easily replicate.
Palace Questions Sussex Motives
"There is also a widespread belief that restoring some form of connection with the monarchy would enhance her credibility. Whether fairly or unfairly, many people still associate Meghan's greatest appeal with her royal status."
The insider noted, "Re-establishing that link, even symbolically, could strengthen public confidence in her brand, improve perceptions internationally and help create fresh momentum at a time when questions continue to be asked about the couple's long-term strategy."
Another palace source claimed there is growing skepticism inside royal circles about the motivations behind the proposed return.
The insider said: "There is a feeling that this trip is being driven as much by necessity as sentiment. Harry and Meghan have spent years building a life away from the monarchy, but many of their biggest projects still rely on public fascination with their royal connection.
"A return to Britain inevitably reignites that interest, and some believe they are hoping it will breathe fresh life into both their profile and future ventures, which is a pretty pathetic joint reason the Sussexes appear to have for their visit."
Another source argued that the couple has reached a point where reconnecting with Britain offers opportunities that cannot be replicated elsewhere.
The source explained: "There is a perception that they've exhausted many of the avenues available to them in the United States. Coming back to the UK puts them back at the center of the royal conversation, generates global headlines, and reminds audiences of the identity that first made them internationally famous. Critics see it as an attempt to regain momentum after a difficult period."