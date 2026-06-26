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Home > Exclusives > Meghan Markle
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EXCLUSIVE: Meghan Markle 'Only Returning to Britain With Prince Harry for One Utterly Selfish, Self-Serving Reason'

Photo of Meghan Markle and As Ever products
Source: NETFLIX; ASEVER.COM

Meghan Markle is being accused of using the UK trip to her benefit.

June 25 2026, Published 8:00 p.m. ET

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Meghan Markle is expected to accompany Prince Harry on a proposed return to Britain next month because she believes the visit could provide a crucial boost to her public image and lifestyle brand, sources tell RadarOnline.com.

Insiders also told us the ambitious Duchess, 44, sees renewed royal links as vital to strengthening her commercial ambitions.

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Photo of Meghan Markle
Source: MEGA

Markle has linked her prospective travel directly to commercial goals, sources claimed.

As we have revealed, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are planning to bring their children, Archie, seven, and Lilibet, five, to the UK this summer ahead of the 2027 Invictus Games in Birmingham.

The potential visit comes as Markle's As Ever business faces growing scrutiny following reports of slowing online traffic and questions over consumer demand – allegations which have been strongly denied by Markle.

It also revives speculation over Harry's relationship with King Charles, 77, after the Duke publicly said he wanted reconciliation with his family following his unsuccessful legal challenge over UK security arrangements.

A palace source said Markle's expected presence back in Britain is driven as much by business considerations as family commitments.

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'She's Looking For Some of that Royal Magic to Rub Off'

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Photo of Meghan Markle and As Ever jams
Source: MEGA

Markle strongly denied initial negative reports about consumer demand.

They added: "If this trip goes ahead, the biggest beneficiary is likely to be Meghan rather than Harry. From a branding perspective, she understands the value of being seen back in Britain and, crucially, being photographed alongside members of the Royal Family. That association still carries enormous weight internationally, and she knows it brings a level of prestige that money simply can't buy.

"Her lifestyle business trades heavily on an image of elegance, exclusivity, and royal association. A successful UK visit has the potential to reinforce all of that and generate exactly the kind of publicity she needs at a time when her commercial projects are under increased scrutiny. In many ways, she's looking for some of that royal magic to rub off on her brand again.

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High-Risk Royal Strategy

Photo of Prince Harry
Source: MEGA

Prince Harry has publicly sought a formal reconciliation with the Royal Family.

"The difficulty is that she's walking into an environment where public opinion remains deeply divided. A return to Britain would generate huge attention, but not all of it would be positive. She faces the challenge of trying to polish her public image in a country where many people still haven't forgiven everything that has happened over the past few years."

The insider noted, "It's a high-risk strategy, but one she may feel she has little choice but to pursue if she wants both her profile and business to regain momentum.

"But what it boils down to is that she is only coming back with Harry for the utterly selfish, self-serving reason of trying to boost her profile and her business in the UK market."

One source close to royal circles claimed the Duchess is "painfully aware" her commercial identity remains closely intertwined with her royal connections despite stepping back from official duties.

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Royal Link Still Matters

Photo of Meghan Markle
Source: MEGA

Markle stepped away from official monarchal duties several years ago.

The insider added, "Meghan may have stepped away from royal life, but the reality is that her public identity is still closely linked to the monarchy. Much of the fascination surrounding her, particularly overseas, comes from that connection. It's an association that continues to set her apart in an incredibly competitive lifestyle market, and she understands just how valuable it remains.

"A return to Britain would instantly put her back at the center of the global conversation. The media attention generated by even a short visit would dwarf the publicity from almost any commercial campaign, giving her brand exposure that most companies could only dream of. That level of visibility is difficult to recreate anywhere else."

"From Meghan's point of view, remaining absent for too long carries its own risks. If she distances herself completely from Britain and the Royal Family, there's a danger the public begins to see her as simply another celebrity entrepreneur rather than someone with a unique royal story," the source explained. "Maintaining that connection, however complicated it may be, is still central to the appeal of her brand and the image she's trying to sell."

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