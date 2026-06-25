Brad Pitt Scores Major Victory in Winery War Against Ex Angelina Jolie as Secretive Vodka Billionaire Who Bought Her Stake Must Face Him in Court

Pitt was initially interested in purchasing Jolie's share of their winery in 2021 following their bitter 2016 split, but talks broke down. In July of that year, a California judge cleared the way for the Wanted actress to sell her stake, and Pitt was furious when he found out who the buyer was.

"Angelina knew Brad didn’t want to sell her share of Miraval to Shefler, and she had agreed with Brad that he would have first right of refusal. So selling to Shefler behind Brad’s back was spiteful," an insider said about the Maleficent star's decision.

"This was payback after the custody dispute," the source claimed, referring to the battle over their former couple's six children following their split in 2016.

"And now Shefler will have to divulge what really happened behind the scenes and how the deal was orchestrated," the insider noted about how the oligarch will have to fess up in court about how much he was involved in the sale.