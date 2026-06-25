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Home > Exclusives > Ghislaine Maxwell
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EXCLUSIVE: Jeffrey Epstein's Madame Ghislaine Maxwell Faces Fresh Legal Blow as Prosecutors Move to Block Her Conviction Appeal

Photo of Ghislaine Maxwell
Source: MEGA; DOJ

Ghislaine Maxwell is still trying to get out of prison.

June 25 2026, Published 7:30 p.m. ET

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Federal prosecutors are urging a judge to reject Ghislaine Maxwell's latest attempt to overturn her s-x trafficking conviction, arguing that newly released Jeffrey Epstein files fail to undermine the jury's verdict or justify vacating her sentence, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

According to newly filed court documents obtained by Radar, the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of New York asked the court to deny Maxwell's motion under 28 U.S.C. § 2255, calling many of her arguments procedurally barred and without merit.

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DOJ Begs Court to Deny Ghislaine Maxwell's Motion

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Ghislaine Maxwell
Source: DOJ

Prosecutors argued that Maxwell is attempting to relegate claims that were either previously rejected on direct appeal or could have been raised earlier in the case.

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Prosecutors argued that Maxwell is attempting to relegate claims that were either previously rejected on direct appeal or could have been raised earlier in the case.

The filing also takes aim at Maxwell’s reliance on documents released under the Epstein Files Transparency Act, contending the materials do not establish constitutional violations or provide grounds to overturn her conviction.

As Radar previously reported, Maxwell has remained at the center of renewed public fascination, with speculation swirling over a possible presidential pardon and continued questions about whether she could reveal additional details about Epstein’s powerful network.

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Newly Released Epstein Related Records

Mugshot Jeffrey Epstein
Source: DOJ

Maxwell was convicted in December 2021 on charges stemming from her role in recruiting and grooming underage girls for Epstein to sexually abuse.

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Despite the mounting attention, her latest legal battle is unfolding inside a federal courtroom, where prosecutors insist the newly released Epstein-related records do nothing to unravel the jury's guilty verdict or justify overturning her conviction.

Maxwell was convicted in December 2021 on charges stemming from her role in recruiting and grooming underage girls for disgraced financier Epstein to sexually abuse between 1994 and 2004.

She was later sentenced to 20 years in federal prison. Her conviction was upheld by the Second Circuit Court of Appeals, and the U.S. Supreme Court subsequently declined to review the case.

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Photo of Ghislaine Maxwell
Source: DOJ

Maxwell argued that newly disclosed documents demonstrate constitutional violations that undermined the fairness of her trial.

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In her post-conviction filings, Maxwell argued that disclosed documents demonstrate constitutional violations that undermined the fairness of her trial. She further claimed that no reasonable juror would have convicted her in light of the information now available.

The Justice Department sharply disagreed. Prosecutors argued that Maxwell's claims either recycle issues already resolved by the courts or rely on evidence that fails to show any constitutional error affecting the outcome of her trial.

The government further maintained that the newly released Epstein Files do not justify the extraordinary relief Maxwell is seeking.

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Ghislaine Maxwell's Request Hangs in the Balance

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Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell
Source: DOJ

Maxwell received a 20-year sentence.

The filing also asks the court to deny Maxwell's request without holding an evidentiary hearing, arguing that the record already demonstrates she is not entitled to post-conviction relief.

A federal judge will now determine whether Maxwell's latest challenge will proceed or whether prosecutors' request to dismiss the motion will bring another chapter of her lengthy legal battle to a close.

For now, the next move rests with the court. As questions surrounding Epstein's network continue to fuel public interest, prosecutors maintain that Maxwell's latest attempt to erase her conviction falls far short of the legal standard required to reopen one of the country's most closely watched criminal cases.

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