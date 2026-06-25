EXCLUSIVE: Jeffrey Epstein's Madame Ghislaine Maxwell Faces Fresh Legal Blow as Prosecutors Move to Block Her Conviction Appeal

Prosecutors argued that Maxwell is attempting to relegate claims that were either previously rejected on direct appeal or could have been raised earlier in the case.

The filing also takes aim at Maxwell’s reliance on documents released under the Epstein Files Transparency Act, contending the materials do not establish constitutional violations or provide grounds to overturn her conviction.

As Radar previously reported, Maxwell has remained at the center of renewed public fascination, with speculation swirling over a possible presidential pardon and continued questions about whether she could reveal additional details about Epstein’s powerful network.