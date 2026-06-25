EXCLUSIVE: Princess Charlotte Faces Security Concerns After Andrew Windsor Stalker Allegedly Researched 11-Year-Old Royal and 'Killing Methods'
June 25 2026, Published 7:17 p.m. ET
Princess Charlotte's security has come under renewed scrutiny after court proceedings heard a man accused of stalking Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor allegedly carried out Internet searches about children alongside searches relating to weapons and methods of killing.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the allegations emerged during a hearing involving Alex Jenkinson, 39, who is due to stand trial next month over claims he confronted Andrew, 66, near his home on the Sandringham estate in Norfolk on May 6.
Court Hears Chilling Searches
Prosecutors allege Jenkinson also researched the Princess of Wales and her children, prompting Suffolk Constabulary to seek an interim stalking protection order while criminal proceedings continue.
The order was recently granted, with a full hearing scheduled for August.
James Farrell, representing Suffolk Constabulary, told the court police had uncovered extensive internet searches after reviewing Jenkinson's phone following his arrest.
Farrell said: "We say this shows a pattern of behaviour and targeted escalating behaviour associated with stalking. Mr Jenkinson displays elements of grievance and fixation about the subject. We have reasonable cause to believe the order is necessary to protect the complainant from risk. We say the bail conditions are not sufficient to mitigate the escalating risk."
According to the court, investigators identified searches relating to firearms, knives, explosives, members of the royal family and methods of killing.
Farrell also warned without close monitoring Jenkinson "could get fixated on more weapons and methods of killing and that could spiral out of control with more serious consequences."
Royal Security Tightened
A source familiar with the proceedings said the alleged online activity had heightened concerns beyond the original allegations involving Andrew.
The insider said: "Investigators considered the volume and nature of the searches significant enough to justify seeking additional security measures while the criminal case progresses. The concern was that the behavior appeared to be broadening rather than narrowing, and the fact children have been mentioned in this case has led to a massive increase in security around the royal children, including the most vulnerable ones such as Charlotte."
Jenkinson has pleaded not guilty to allegations he used threatening, abusive or insulting words or behavior to harass or cause alarm or distress.
The charges relate to an incident in which he allegedly approached Andrew near Marsh Farm before chasing him on foot and by car while wearing a balaclava and camouflage clothing.
Axe Claims Surface In Court
The court heard when armed officers detained Jenkinson, he was allegedly carrying a wooden-handled axe and had a rock in his pocket.
He was initially detained under the Mental Health Act and was later discharged after reportedly attempting to abscond from the hospital.
Jenkinson remains on strict bail conditions that prohibit him from contacting Andrew or entering Norfolk.
He is also barred from coming within 500 meters of the Sandringham estate, Buckingham Palace, Balmoral Castle, Windsor Castle and Highgrove.
Benjamin Thiele-Long, representing Jenkinson, argued the interim stalking protection order was unnecessary because his client had committed no further alleged offenses since his arrest and was already subject to stringent bail conditions.
Deputy Senior District Judge Tan Ikram nevertheless granted the interim order, telling Jenkinson he would have to comply with strict conditions governing both his movements and Internet use pending a full hearing after the criminal trial.
Another source familiar with the case said: "The interim order reflects the court's view that the existing restrictions should be reinforced while the allegations are tested at trial. None of the allegations have been proven, but the authorities argued the potential risk justified additional safeguards."