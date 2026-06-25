EXCLUSIVE: Princess Charlotte Faces Security Concerns After Andrew Windsor Stalker Allegedly Researched 11-Year-Old Royal and 'Killing Methods'

RadarOnline.com can reveal the allegations emerged during a hearing involving Alex Jenkinson, 39, who is due to stand trial next month over claims he confronted Andrew, 66, near his home on the Sandringham estate in Norfolk on May 6.

Princess Charlotte 's security has come under renewed scrutiny after court proceedings heard a man accused of stalking Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor allegedly carried out Internet searches about children alongside searches relating to weapons and methods of killing.

Prosecutors allege Jenkinson also researched the Princess of Wales and her children, prompting Suffolk Constabulary to seek an interim stalking protection order while criminal proceedings continue.

The order was recently granted, with a full hearing scheduled for August.

James Farrell, representing Suffolk Constabulary, told the court police had uncovered extensive internet searches after reviewing Jenkinson's phone following his arrest.

Farrell said: "We say this shows a pattern of behaviour and targeted escalating behaviour associated with stalking. Mr Jenkinson displays elements of grievance and fixation about the subject. We have reasonable cause to believe the order is necessary to protect the complainant from risk. We say the bail conditions are not sufficient to mitigate the escalating risk."

According to the court, investigators identified searches relating to firearms, knives, explosives, members of the royal family and methods of killing.

Farrell also warned without close monitoring Jenkinson "could get fixated on more weapons and methods of killing and that could spiral out of control with more serious consequences."