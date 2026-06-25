Tom Sandoval Files Restraining Order Against Ex-Girlfriend Victoria Lee Robinson — As 'Vanderpump Rules' Alum Accuses Model of Verbal and Physical Abuse After Her Arrest
June 25 2026, Published 7:12 p.m. ET
Vanderpump Rules alum Tom Sandoval has accused his model ex-girlfriend, Victoria Lee Robinson, of months of alleged physical and emotional abuse, claiming she punched him, tracked his movements with Apple AirTags and left him with injuries that required emergency medical treatment, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
According to a domestic violence restraining order request filed on Thursday in Los Angeles Superior Court and obtained by Radar, the former Vanderpump Rules star is seeking court protection after detailing what he described as a pattern of escalating abuse throughout their relationship.
Alleged Injuries Submitted by Tom
In his sworn declaration, Sandoval said he and Robinson dated from February 2024 until May or June of 2026.
He alleged Robinson repeatedly punched him, struck his neck, threw a full Gatorade bottle at him, verbally assaulted him, changed passwords to his phone and social media accounts without his knowledge, secretly tracked his movements using AirTags, spread false information about him online and deleted evidence from his phone.
Sandoval claimed the most recent incident occurred on June 3, when Robinson allegedly punched him in the face and injured his neck and ear.
Sandoval Claims Images Show Aftermath of Alleged Assault
He further alleged her father, J. Will Robinson, grabbed him during the confrontation before punching a hole through the door of a bedroom where Sandoval said he had barricaded himself.
According to the filing, Robinson was later arrested on suspicion of intimate partner battery, and her arraignment was scheduled for June 25.
The reality star alleged the violence continued even after the June 3 incident, claiming Robinson repeatedly contacted him while he attempted to retrieve his belongings from the home the couple shared.
Door Damage at Center of Claim
Sandoval told the court he ultimately left the residence for his own safety but continues paying rent while Robinson and her father remain there. He said he fears for his safety and wants to regain access to his home, vehicle and personal property.
Sandoval also described another alleged confrontation in May, claiming Robinson screamed at him, pounded on a door, blocked his movements, tracked him using AirTags and controlled access to his electronic accounts. In a separate incident, he alleged Robinson threw a full Gatorade bottle at him.
The filing includes photographs that Sandoval says show the injuries he allegedly suffered after the confrontation, as well as damage to the bedroom door and other exhibits submitted in support of his request.
Court Filings Includes AirTag Exhibit
The petition seeks orders requiring Robinson to stay away from him, his home, workplace and vehicle, move out of the residence they shared, and complete a 52-week batterer intervention program if the court grants the requested relief.
A hearing has been scheduled for July 16 in the Los Angeles Superior Court.
Representatives for Robinson were not immediately available for comment. RadarOnline.com has also reached out to Sandoval's representatives.