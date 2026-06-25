Tucker Carlson Rips 'Buffoon' Trump and Rages 'Shut Up Bi***' in Wild Meltdown — As Feud Escalates After Conservative Mouthpiece Bails on Republican Party

The duo was discussing the war in Iran and Trump's threatening messages on Truth Social during the debacle, including one where he claimed he would drop bombs on the country if they crossed the line, and another where he threatened to wipe out an entire civilization.

"After the 400th Truth Social, they reached the same conclusion that everyone on the globe reached, [which] was, 'This guy's not strong, he's weak.' Strong people don't brag about how strong they are. They just punch you in the face," Carlson noted on the podcast.

The 57-year-old then explained that his dad, a former boxer, taught him there were "two types of guys" when it comes to confrontations, and Trump isn't the one who is ready to fight when push comes to shove.

"There are the first who are like, 'What you say? What you say? Say it again!' You know, push you in the chest. You don't have to worry about those guys," the former Fox News personality explained.