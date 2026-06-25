Tucker Carlson Rips 'Buffoon' Trump and Rages 'Shut Up Bi***' in Wild Meltdown — As Feud Escalates After Conservative Mouthpiece Bails on Republican Party
June 25 2026, Published 6:45 p.m. ET
Tucker Carlson is not backing down from Donald Trump anytime soon, RadarOnline.com can reveal, as the conservative mouthpiece escalated the fiery feud in a big way.
While speaking with Jack Neel on his podcast, Carlson made one thing clear: he has not been ruffled or intimidated by the president during their rivalry.
Tucker Carlson Calls Out Trump's Truth Social Behavior
The duo was discussing the war in Iran and Trump's threatening messages on Truth Social during the debacle, including one where he claimed he would drop bombs on the country if they crossed the line, and another where he threatened to wipe out an entire civilization.
"After the 400th Truth Social, they reached the same conclusion that everyone on the globe reached, [which] was, 'This guy's not strong, he's weak.' Strong people don't brag about how strong they are. They just punch you in the face," Carlson noted on the podcast.
The 57-year-old then explained that his dad, a former boxer, taught him there were "two types of guys" when it comes to confrontations, and Trump isn't the one who is ready to fight when push comes to shove.
"There are the first who are like, 'What you say? What you say? Say it again!' You know, push you in the chest. You don't have to worry about those guys," the former Fox News personality explained.
'Tucker Carlson to Trump: 'Shut Up, B*tch'
He added, "And then there are the guys who don't say anything, just knock you cold... Those are the people you need to be afraid of. They're not the posturers, they're not the braggarts. And I think everyone knows that intuitively. And Trump is very much, 'What you say?' Shut up, b-tch. I don't take you seriously. No, I'm not being mean. But like, come on."
Carlson also noted Trump is very "buffoonish in other ways."
The heated battle between the two vocal figures kicked off after Carlson pushed back against the war in Iran, leaving a bad taste in the president's mouth.
The 80-year-old then took to Truth Social to call out his former supporter, labeling Carlson a "Low IQ person – Always easy to beat, and highly overrated!"
Days later, Carlson, Carlson, branded Trump "incompetent," then apologized for helping get Trump reelected, and revealed he will be "tormented for a long time" over it.
Tucker Carlson Done With Republicans
Carlson also claimed he has not talked to Trump since the controversial politician attacked Iran on February 28.
“I spoke to him the 27th," Carlson told Sky News’ Yalda Hakim. "I haven't talked to him since. I don't hate him. I feel sorry for him. What he did is a catastrophe. He knew it would be, and he did it anyways. The question is why."
Carlson has attempted to do a 180 on his image, even recently claiming he's done supporting the Republican party, as the chaos of the war in Iran continues to divide.
"I'm out. And if I'm out, then I think a lot of other people are out," he mentioned while on the Can't Be Censored podcast, after supporting the party for 35 years. "The poll numbers now tell a pretty clear story about it. I would not support the Republican Party; there's no chance."
He added, "Not because I support the Democratic Party. I don't know what I'm going to do." And just like Carlson, former MAGA queen Marjorie Taylor Greene also followed suit.
"Tucker is not the only one who is done supporting the Republican Party," Greene went off in a June 22 post on X. "There is A LOT of us that are absolutely fed up and will not support a party that betrays its voters and country.
The 52-year-old fumed: "That does not mean we are turning into Democrats either. But we are DONE with the America LAST Republican Party."