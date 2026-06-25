Barack Obama Brutally Mocks Trump for Being 'Obsessed' With Him — 'I Occupy a Suite in His Head'

Obama made the sly remarks on the June 24 episode of Matt Barnes and Stephen Jackson's All the Smoke podcast.

Without saying Trump's name, Barnes asked Obama, "The leader of this current administration is still very fascinated with you and your family, constantly bringing you guys up, and you've been out of office nearly 10 years now. How do you continue to keep your cool and take the high road, so to speak?"

The former NBA star noted that he'd asked Obama's wife, Michelle, and "she said we don't have to take the high road no more. We just have to be strategic in our approach."

"You constantly seem to meet the negativity and the racism with class, and it makes you stand out so high. But don't you just want to cuss his a-- out sometimes?" Barnes wanted to know, as Barack replied, "you got to ask him what it is," about the "obsession" Trump appears to have with the 44th president.