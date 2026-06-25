Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Politics > Barack Obama

Barack Obama Brutally Mocks Trump for Being 'Obsessed' With Him — 'I Occupy a Suite in His Head'

Photo of Barack Obama and Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Barack Obama claimed he 'has a room' in Donald Trump's head.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

June 25 2026, Published 6:20 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Barack Obama has brutally mocked Donald Trump over his apparent fixation on his predecessor, saying he lives rent-free in the president's head with an entire "suite" to himself, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Without naming Trump, Obama claimed the real estate mogul would never dare say such scathing and vicious things to him in person, even though they've crossed paths before.

Article continues below advertisement

Donald Trump Seemingly 'Fascinated' by Barack Obama

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of Barack Obama
Source: ALL THE SMOKE/YouTube

Obama said he doesn't know why Trump is 'obsessed' with him.

Obama made the sly remarks on the June 24 episode of Matt Barnes and Stephen Jackson's All the Smoke podcast.

Without saying Trump's name, Barnes asked Obama, "The leader of this current administration is still very fascinated with you and your family, constantly bringing you guys up, and you've been out of office nearly 10 years now. How do you continue to keep your cool and take the high road, so to speak?"

The former NBA star noted that he'd asked Obama's wife, Michelle, and "she said we don't have to take the high road no more. We just have to be strategic in our approach."

"You constantly seem to meet the negativity and the racism with class, and it makes you stand out so high. But don't you just want to cuss his a-- out sometimes?" Barnes wanted to know, as Barack replied, "you got to ask him what it is," about the "obsession" Trump appears to have with the 44th president.

Article continues below advertisement

'I Obviously Have Room in His Head'

Photo of Barack Obama and Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Obama and Trump have appeared cordial while in public together.

"I obviously have room in his head...a suite in his head," Barack joked about how Trump has kept coming after him despite the former president leaving office in 2017.

"When I was president, the last thing I had time to do was worry about what somebody said or what my predecessor did. They're gone. I've got work to do," the A Promised Land author said about his two terms in office.

Barack also noted how he and Trump have come face-to-face several times in the past, and the tycoon has never been unprofessional.

"So if this whoever you were talking about was in front of me, which has happened a couple times, he doesn't talk like that cause he knows better," the Hawaii native sneered about Trump while again avoiding saying his name.

Article continues below advertisement

How Trump's 'Filter of a Phone' Allows Him To Bash Others

photo of Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Obama thinks 'the filter of a phone' allows Trump to post wild things.

Barack hinted that Trump has become so consumed by his phone and social media that he feels emboldened to hurl belligerent, bombastic attacks without ever facing the people he's targeting.

"I think there is that filter of the phone creates a situation where people just say kind of crazy stuff that they would never say to your face with no consequences," the ex-president explained.

Article continues below advertisement
Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE ON POLITICS NEWS
President Trump has called for a crackdown after a vandal defaced the Washington Monument.

Trump Demands Criminal Crackdown After 'Vandal Used Blood' to Write Twisted Words on Washington Monument — Days After '8647' Message Surfaced

picture of Megyn Kelly and Larry David

Megyn Kelly Blasts 'Woke' Larry David for Saying Donald Trump's UFC Freedom Spectacle Made Him 'Embarrassed to Be American'

Donald Trump's Long List of Insults Toward Barack Obama

photo of Donald Trump and Barack Obama
Source: MEGA

Then-President Obama hosted a tense meeting with then-President Elect Trump at the White House in 2016.

Trump's alleged "obsession" with Barack dates back years. In 2011, the billionaire became one of the loudest voices fueling the so-called "birther" conspiracy by repeatedly demanding the release of the former community organizer's birth certificate.

The former The Apprentice host bashed Barack throughout his presidency and well after, calling him such names as "weak," "a jerk," "grossly incompetent," "a disaster," "demonic," and "One of the worst presidents ever."

Trump continued to slam the former U.S. Senator as "The man behind the curtain," accusing him of pulling the strings and calling the shots during Joe Biden's presidency.

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.