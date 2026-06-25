Barack Obama Brutally Mocks Trump for Being 'Obsessed' With Him — 'I Occupy a Suite in His Head'
June 25 2026, Published 6:20 p.m. ET
Barack Obama has brutally mocked Donald Trump over his apparent fixation on his predecessor, saying he lives rent-free in the president's head with an entire "suite" to himself, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Without naming Trump, Obama claimed the real estate mogul would never dare say such scathing and vicious things to him in person, even though they've crossed paths before.
Donald Trump Seemingly 'Fascinated' by Barack Obama
Obama made the sly remarks on the June 24 episode of Matt Barnes and Stephen Jackson's All the Smoke podcast.
Without saying Trump's name, Barnes asked Obama, "The leader of this current administration is still very fascinated with you and your family, constantly bringing you guys up, and you've been out of office nearly 10 years now. How do you continue to keep your cool and take the high road, so to speak?"
The former NBA star noted that he'd asked Obama's wife, Michelle, and "she said we don't have to take the high road no more. We just have to be strategic in our approach."
"You constantly seem to meet the negativity and the racism with class, and it makes you stand out so high. But don't you just want to cuss his a-- out sometimes?" Barnes wanted to know, as Barack replied, "you got to ask him what it is," about the "obsession" Trump appears to have with the 44th president.
'I Obviously Have Room in His Head'
"I obviously have room in his head...a suite in his head," Barack joked about how Trump has kept coming after him despite the former president leaving office in 2017.
"When I was president, the last thing I had time to do was worry about what somebody said or what my predecessor did. They're gone. I've got work to do," the A Promised Land author said about his two terms in office.
Barack also noted how he and Trump have come face-to-face several times in the past, and the tycoon has never been unprofessional.
"So if this whoever you were talking about was in front of me, which has happened a couple times, he doesn't talk like that cause he knows better," the Hawaii native sneered about Trump while again avoiding saying his name.
How Trump's 'Filter of a Phone' Allows Him To Bash Others
Barack hinted that Trump has become so consumed by his phone and social media that he feels emboldened to hurl belligerent, bombastic attacks without ever facing the people he's targeting.
"I think there is that filter of the phone creates a situation where people just say kind of crazy stuff that they would never say to your face with no consequences," the ex-president explained.
Donald Trump's Long List of Insults Toward Barack Obama
Trump's alleged "obsession" with Barack dates back years. In 2011, the billionaire became one of the loudest voices fueling the so-called "birther" conspiracy by repeatedly demanding the release of the former community organizer's birth certificate.
The former The Apprentice host bashed Barack throughout his presidency and well after, calling him such names as "weak," "a jerk," "grossly incompetent," "a disaster," "demonic," and "One of the worst presidents ever."
Trump continued to slam the former U.S. Senator as "The man behind the curtain," accusing him of pulling the strings and calling the shots during Joe Biden's presidency.