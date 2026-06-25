Trump Demands Criminal Crackdown After 'Vandal Used Blood' to Write Twisted Words on Washington Monument — Days After '8647' Message Surfaced

As the cleanup of green algae and torn blue paint in the newly renovated pool continues, reports indicate that other attractions have been defaced in what officials believe are premeditated attacks.

"Unfortunately, this summer has seen a significant increase in vandalism to the National Mall," Interior Department communication director Katie Martin told Fox News Digital. "For example, several '8647' markings, a person writing words in their own blood on the Washington Monument and the cutting of fuel lines around the Great American State Fair."

According to police reports viewed by Fox News, an individual used their own blood to write "I've come" on the Washington Monument. It's not yet known if a suspect has been identified or arrested.

Radar has reached out to the Washington D.C. police for comment.