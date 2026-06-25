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Home > News > Donald Trump

Trump Demands Criminal Crackdown After 'Vandal Used Blood' to Write Twisted Words on Washington Monument — Days After '8647' Message Surfaced

President Trump has called for a crackdown after a vandal defaced the Washington Monument.
Source: mega

President Trump called for a crackdown after a vandal defaced the Washington Monument.

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June 25 2026, Published 6:11 p.m. ET

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Government officials say an unknown person used their own blood to scrawl a twisted message across the Washington Monument, RadarOnline.com has learned, as reports of vandalism in and around the nation's capital continue to grow.

President Trump has since ordered a crackdown on vandals he claims have targeted landmarks in Washington, D.C., including the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool.

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Disturbing Message Written on Monument

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The alleged attack is the latest case of vandalism around the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool.
Source: mega

The alleged attack is the latest case of vandalism around the recently renovated Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool.

As the cleanup of green algae and torn blue paint in the newly renovated pool continues, reports indicate that other attractions have been defaced in what officials believe are premeditated attacks.

"Unfortunately, this summer has seen a significant increase in vandalism to the National Mall," Interior Department communication director Katie Martin told Fox News Digital. "For example, several '8647' markings, a person writing words in their own blood on the Washington Monument and the cutting of fuel lines around the Great American State Fair."

According to police reports viewed by Fox News, an individual used their own blood to write "I've come" on the Washington Monument. It's not yet known if a suspect has been identified or arrested.

Radar has reached out to the Washington D.C. police for comment.

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'Acts of Vandalism' in Washington

Someone allegedly wrote a message in their own blood on the towering structure.
Source: mega

Someone allegedly wrote a message in their own blood on the towering structure.

The gruesome report is the latest in a string of alleged acts of vandalism along the National Mall.

President Trump, 80, is especially miffed after his multimillion-dollar renovation to the long stretch of water between the Lincoln Memorial and Washington Monument was overrun with algae, turning his "American flag blue" reflecting pool into a sea of green.

When asked if the contractors who had completed the renovations were to blame for the condition of the pool, the POTUS denied the workers had done anything wrong.

"No, no, we had vandalism, vandals. We have 100, and we have a- I think, 290, 300 foot slit right through it," he explained. "Probably a box cutter or a knife of some kind."

So far, at least five people have been arrested in connection with the alleged vandalism.

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Crews Rush to Clear the Algae

Crews are still battling to clean green algae out of the water.
Source: @SatireAP

Crews are still battling to clean green algae out of the water.

In a video shared to X, Trump claimed somebody had put "fertilizer in the water" and that it had caused the algae to grow in the pool.

"But that doesn’t matter because that’s been purified. It’s dead, laying at the bottom," he added. "They’re taking it out. They vacuum it out."

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'8647' Message in the Mall

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Another vandal is being blamed for poisoning the grassy mall with the numbers '8647'.
Source: mega

Another vandal is being blamed for poisoning the grassy mall with the numbers '8647'.

Trump also turned his fury to giant markings of the numbers "8647," which appeared last week at the National Mall.

The numbers have been theorized to be a potential threat against the president, as the term "86" in the service and hospitality world means to "get rid" of something. "47" is thought to signify Trump being the 47th president.

Speaking to reporters, Trump railed: "You know, we put brand new beautiful grass all around. They put these massive letters on the grass. You probably know about that, right? And they said 86, 47."

"They probably got that from the dirty cop Comey," Trump further alleged, appearing to refer to a controversial social media post shared by former FBI Director James Comey.

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