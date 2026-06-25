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EXCLUSIVE: Michael Jackson Accused of Using Neverland Amusement Park to Attract Children for Dark Deeds

Photo of Michael Jackson
Source: MEGA

Michael Jackson's Neverland ranch has been accused of dark deeds.

June 25 2026, Published 6:00 p.m. ET

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Michael Jackson has been accused of setting up his infamous Neverland Ranch to lure children into his world, sources have told RadarOnline.com on the anniversary of the King of Pop's drug-induced death.

Jackson's 2,700-acre California ranch appeared to be the happiest place on earth, combining a theme park with a zoo.

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Photo of Michael Jackson and Wade Robson
Source: MEGA

Wade Robson alleged Neverland lured children into Jackson's world.

It featured rides including a Ferris wheel and carousel, along with a menagerie of exotic animals, including elephants, tigers, and giraffes.

But beneath the surface, the ranch was allegedly designed to reel in children, insiders claimed, as fans mark 17 years since Jackson's death aged 50 on June 25, 2009, when he suffered a heart attack after taking a massive dose of hospital-grade tranquilizer propofol, which he nicknamed his "milk" due to its white color after he got helplessly hooked on it to help him sleep.

In a bombshell disclosure, Wade Robson has revealed he became one of Jackson's harem of molested children at Neverland when he was just seven years old. And we can reveal his sick, secret relationship with the star continued until he was 15.

Robson – a choreographer who has worked with Britney Spears – claimed in a lawsuit filed in Santa Monica, California, that Jackson used Neverland to draw children and their parents into his twisted world.

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Lawyer's Wild Claim: 'Neverland Ranch Was Nothing But a Well-Orchestrated Trap'

Photo of Wade Robson
Source: MEGA

Robson claimed Jackson abused him for eight years.

Lawyer Vince Finaldi has claimed Jackson ran "the most sophisticated child sexual abuse procurement and facilitation operation the world has known" through his firms – MJJ Productions and MJJ Ventures.

The companies had a "dual purpose," claimed Finaldi, who added: "And that was locating, producing, and enabling his sexual abuse of kids." According to the attorney, Jackson's aide Norma Staikos allegedly contacted children and their parents and invited them to Neverland, where he would organize disturbing activities.

"Make no mistake, Neverland Ranch was nothing but a well-orchestrated trap," Finaldi claimed. Robson claimed Jackson first noticed him when he won a dance contest run by MJJ Ventures in Australia at the age of five.

Two years later, Robson was invited to Neverland. Robson alleged Jackson molested him during the visit.

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From Courtroom Defense to New Legal Battle

Photo of Wade Robson
Source: MEGA

Robson said therapy helped him recognize the alleged abuse.

Ironically, Robson testified FOR Jackson at the pop star's notorious 2005 trial in Santa Barbara for child molestation. A jury found the iconic singer not guilty of a 13-year-old boy's claims that Jackson sexually abused him at the ranch.

Robson said therapy has helped him admit he was a victim of child sexual abuse. He has gone on to sue Jackson's companies, claiming they were part of the performer's "operation" to obtain children for s-x.

A Jackson source blasted the lawsuit's claims as "too silly" to even answer at the time they were filed. But Robson is determined to continue the case.

Choreographer and dancer Robson is currently pursuing a prolonged legal battle against Jackson's corporate entities, with his high-profile accusations featured in the 2019 HBO documentary Leaving Neverland.

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Photo of Dr. Conrad Murray
Source: MEGA

Dr. Conrad Murray was convicted of involuntary manslaughter in 2011 following Jackson's death.

Conrad Murray, Jackson's former personal physician, was convicted of involuntary manslaughter in 2011 for his role in the entertainer's death after dosing him with propofol tranquilizer to help him sleep. He served about two years of a four-year prison sentence.

Since his release, he has relocated, faced medical licensing suspensions, and opened a medical facility in Trinidad and Tobago. Following his conviction, Murray had his medical licenses in California, Nevada, and Texas suspended or revoked.

He served just under two years in a Los Angeles jail and was released in October 2013 due to prison overcrowding and credits for his time served. After leaving prison, he returned to his home country of Trinidad and Tobago, where he can practice as a physician.

In May 2023, he launched the DCM Medical Institute in Trinidad and Tobago. Over the years, he has continued to maintain his innocence, release memoirs, and do interviews regarding his time working with Jackson.

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