EXCLUSIVE: Michael Jackson Accused of Using Neverland Amusement Park to Attract Children for Dark Deeds

It featured rides including a Ferris wheel and carousel, along with a menagerie of exotic animals, including elephants, tigers, and giraffes.

But beneath the surface, the ranch was allegedly designed to reel in children, insiders claimed, as fans mark 17 years since Jackson's death aged 50 on June 25, 2009, when he suffered a heart attack after taking a massive dose of hospital-grade tranquilizer propofol, which he nicknamed his "milk" due to its white color after he got helplessly hooked on it to help him sleep.

In a bombshell disclosure, Wade Robson has revealed he became one of Jackson's harem of molested children at Neverland when he was just seven years old. And we can reveal his sick, secret relationship with the star continued until he was 15.

Robson – a choreographer who has worked with Britney Spears – claimed in a lawsuit filed in Santa Monica, California, that Jackson used Neverland to draw children and their parents into his twisted world.