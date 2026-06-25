EXCLUSIVE: Michael Jackson's Last Day Alive Broken Down Minute-By-Minute — 17 Years On From Tormented 'Thriller' Singer's Death

Now, as fans gear up to mark the 17th anniversary of his passing on June 25, RadarOnline.com can reveal the blow-by-brutal-blow account of his final drug-addled hours.

Michael Jackson was weeks away from a series of comeback concerts at the O2 Arena in London and was in rehearsals the night he tragically passed away at the age of 50 – shocking millions of fans around the world – on June 25, 2009.

At the time of his death, the Beat It singer wasn't living at his infamous Neverland Ranch, but at a rented home in Los Angeles close to Staples Center, where he was rehearsing for his tour that would include 50 performance nights.

On the outside, people close to him, like his vocal director Dorian Holley, said he was enjoying rehearsals and seemed happy.

"He was just glowing, and you could see it, that he was finally seeing it all come together," said Holley.

But, of course, the pressure was intense. And Jackson was a hard-working perfectionist who kept up a quick pace.

Holley added: "He'd take the stage with this group of dancers, all in their 20s, but you couldn't take your eyes off him... he could still do everything. The only difference now was that he would sometimes talk about how it made him sore."