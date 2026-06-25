EXCLUSIVE: Luigi Mangione's 'Extreme Emotional Disturbance' Defense Dropped as Top Lawyer Says It Was 'Too Costly' and Risked Exposing Psychiatric Records at CEO Murder Trial

According to the attorney, the rare legal move is seldom used for a reason – it's totally risky. She said, "Strategically, eliminating the defense may demonstrate that the defense thought it too costly to present that defense."

Luigi Mangione 's team requested the use of an Extreme Emotional Disturbance defense, but quickly retracted their intention . The switch-up likely occurred after a risk evaluation, Jamie E. Wright, LA Litigator & Founder of the Wright Law Firm , told RadarOnline.com .

She explained, "As such, when you take (the EED) away, it may be more of a decision regarding which information goes into the case rather than giving up a theory."

Wright explained putting the EED on the table opened up new opportunities for prosecutors, including psychiatric records and reviews from experts, which Mangione's attorneys likely didn't want to explore.

Wright added, "The defense continues to question every aspect of the prosecution’s case. But now, the defense lost one way to instruct jurors to view this case in a mitigation light versus a murder-only light."

Without the defense's EED strategy, "the prosecution must continue to prove their case beyond a reasonable doubt," which is a higher standard than in civil cases. Beyond a reasonable doubt is the highest level of a burden of proof and means the evidence is so convincing that there is no other logical conclusion a juror can come to based solely on that evidence.

However, the defense's choice to enter the EED request into the court to begin with may have already caused some damage. After all, with a case as high-profile as the 28-year-old's, the public received immediate knowledge of the choice.

As a result, jurors might walk into the courtroom with a preconceived notion, even if they are instructed to consider only the evidence presented before them.

Wright noted, "Perception is key. In a high-profile case, finding the right jurors becomes much more difficult. Each side would want to determine whether the individual observed that reporting, and if so, what they made of it. Whether they were able to remove those perceptions from their minds is also something both sides would want to find out."

The attorney acknowledged that jurors entering the courtroom might not know all the nitty-gritty details about the law. As a result, they may think, "He just said they could say he was nuts."