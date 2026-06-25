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EXCLUSIVE: Donald Trump 'Blamed Iran' for Charlie Kirk Assassination — After Secret Service Foiled Foreign Plots to Kill Prez

Donald Trump reportedly feared Iran was behind the murder of Charlie Kirk.
Source: mega

Donald Trump reportedly feared Iran was behind the murder of Charlie Kirk.

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June 25 2026, Updated 5:01 p.m. ET

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In the chaotic first few moments following the shocking assassination of Charlie Kirk, several members of Donald Trump's inner circle secretly feared Iranian nationals were behind the attack, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

White House aides and officials were reportedly worried that if the foreign power couldn't get to the president, they might attack those close to him.

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The Hunt for Kirk's Killer

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Kirk was a friend and supporter of the president.
Source: mega

Kirk was a friend and supporter of the president.

Hours after Kirk was gunned down in broad daylight in the middle of a crowded college quad in Utah, Trump addressed the nation and hinted the attack was possibly terror-related.

And Iran was said to be a top suspect.

As New York Times reporters Maggie Haberman and Jonathan Swan write in their new book, Regime Change: Inside the Imperial Presidency of Donald Trump, the president had been warned about Iran's desire to kill him during his 2024 campaign. When that failed, the foreign power reportedly turned its attention elsewhere.

"His aides had been told that if Iran’s assassins couldn’t get to Trump, their next best option could be the soft targets around him—his children and close allies," the duo write. "These briefings had spread intense fear and paranoia on the campaign, paranoia that carried over into the government."

Former White House Deputy Chief of Staff Taylor Budowich concluded that Kirk was a "very visible, very soft target."

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Barron Trump Feared for His Dad's Safety

Barron was reportedly worried his dad could be the next target.
Source: mega

Barron Trump was reportedly worried his dad could be the next target.

Staffers weren't the only ones to fear an attack on Trump after Kirk's killing. Following the heinous act, Trump's then-teenage son Barron called him in a panic.

"This is what happens when you go out there," Barron reportedly said, as mentioned in the new book.

Donald apparently tried to settle his son, urging him, "Calm down, honey, calm down," but the president was "clearly unnerved himself."

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Trump Awarded Kirk the Nation's Highest Honor

Trump presented Erika Kirk with the Presidential Medal of Freedom.
Source: MEGA

Trump presented Erika Kirk with the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

Just a little over a month later, Trump, who had called the Turning Point USA founder a "martyr" for conservative values and freedom, posthumously awarded the activist the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the highest civilian honor one can achieve.

During a Rose Garden ceremony, Trump handed the medal to Kirk's wife, Erika. In his remarks, the president described Charlie as a "visionary" and an "amazing person" who was "way, way beyond his years."

He added: "Charlie is attaining a far more important milestone. We are entering his name forever into the eternal roster of true American heroes. He’s a true American hero."

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Kirk's Alleged Killer Is Still Waiting for Trial

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Tyler Robinson has yet to enter a formal plea to the charges.
Source: mega

Tyler Robinson has yet to enter a formal plea to the charges.

Kirk's alleged shooter, Tyler Robinson, is facing multiple charges, including aggravated murder, tied to the September 10 shooting at Utah Valley University. He has yet to enter a plea.

But prosecutors say the evidence against him is overwhelming – especially considering text messages to his trans partner, legal name Lance Twiggs, in which he reportedly confessed to the crime.

One of the texts allegedly instructed Twiggs – whose chosen name is Luna – to look under his computer keyboard, where a note was discovered which reportedly stated: "If you are reading this per my text, then I am so sorry.

"I left the house this morning on a mission, and set an auto text," the letter continued. "I am likely dead, or facing a lengthy prison sentence. I had the opportunity to take out Charlie Kirk, and I took it."

Twiggs was apparently blindsided by the confession, replying in their own text: "You're joking, right????"

When he asked why Robinson shot Kirk, the alleged killer said because he "had enough of (Kirk's) hatred" and "some hate can't be negotiated out."

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