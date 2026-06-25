EXCLUSIVE: Donald Trump 'Blamed Iran' for Charlie Kirk Assassination — After Secret Service Foiled Foreign Plots to Kill Prez

Hours after Kirk was gunned down in broad daylight in the middle of a crowded college quad in Utah, Trump addressed the nation and hinted the attack was possibly terror-related.

And Iran was said to be a top suspect.

As New York Times reporters Maggie Haberman and Jonathan Swan write in their new book, Regime Change: Inside the Imperial Presidency of Donald Trump, the president had been warned about Iran's desire to kill him during his 2024 campaign. When that failed, the foreign power reportedly turned its attention elsewhere.

"His aides had been told that if Iran’s assassins couldn’t get to Trump, their next best option could be the soft targets around him—his children and close allies," the duo write. "These briefings had spread intense fear and paranoia on the campaign, paranoia that carried over into the government."

Former White House Deputy Chief of Staff Taylor Budowich concluded that Kirk was a "very visible, very soft target."