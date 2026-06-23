Barron Trump Feared for Donald's Life After Charlie Kirk Assassination and Gave Dad Stern Warning About Public Appearances — 'This Is What Happens When You Go Out There'
June 23 2026, Published 4:30 p.m. ET
A panicked Barron Trump feared for his father's life in the moments immediately after Charlie Kirk's shocking assassination, RadarOnline.com can report.
According to the explosive new book, Regime Change: Inside the Imperial Presidency of Donald Trump, Barron was the first person to tell the president about Kirk's death.
Barron Confronts His Dad
Barron, then 19, phoned his dad, Donald, worried that he could be the next target – again.
"This is what happens when you go out there," Barron reportedly said. "This is what happened."
Donald apparently tried to settle his son, urging him, "Calm down, honey, calm down," but the president was "clearly unnerved himself."
White House officials had already been warned that if would-be assassins couldn't get to Donald, their next best option could be the soft targets around him – his children and close allies, of which Kirk was considered a "very soft target."
Eric Trump Speaks Out on 'Infuriating' Assassination Attempts
Barron isn't the only member of the Trump family to be concerned for Donald's safety. Eric raged over the repeated attacks while accompanying his father to China last month.
While chatting on the plane with Sean Hannity, the numerous attempts on the president's life were brought up.
"It's absolutely infuriating," Eric said, zeroing in on the July 2024 shooting in Butler, Pennsylvania, where 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks came inches away from killing his dad, only to end up striking him in the upper right ear. "It's a 130-yard shot. It’s an unmissable shot if you are even remotely competent with a rifle."
"God knows what would’ve happened to this country if they had killed him, which was obviously their intent," he told Hannity. "And then they tried to kill him again at the golf course. And obviously, you saw what happened at the White House Correspondents' Dinner. And there were plenty of others."
Correspondents' Dinner Chaos
Donald has faced at least three attempts on his life since 2024, including a high-profile attack at the White House Correspondents' Dinner in April, when Cole Tomas Allen rushed past security checkpoints and toward the ballroom where the president and other high-ranking officials were gathered, triggering chaos as agents moved in to stop him.
Allen allegedly traveled from California to Washington, D.C., in the days leading up to the incident, checked into a hotel and prepared for the attack before carrying out what prosecutors have described as a premeditated plan.
Investigators claimed Allen was armed with multiple weapons, including a shotgun, handgun and knives, and was headed on a path to the president.
President Trump's Warning to Others
The president has previously warned that if anything were ever to happen to him, he has a payback plan in place.
In February 2025, he claimed that if Iran were ever successful in assassinating him, he'd already "left instructions" on a counterattack that should take place in response.
"That would be a terrible thing for them to do, not because of me. If they did that, they would be obliterated. That would be the end," he said at the time. "There won't be anything left."
He expressed a similar sentiment during a sit-down with NewsNation host Katie Pavlich.
"I have very firm instructions," he said. "Anything happens, they’re going to wipe them off the face of this earth."