Barron Trump Feared for Donald's Life After Charlie Kirk Assassination and Gave Dad Stern Warning About Public Appearances — 'This Is What Happens When You Go Out There'

Barron, then 19, phoned his dad, Donald, worried that he could be the next target – again.

"This is what happens when you go out there," Barron reportedly said. "This is what happened."

Donald apparently tried to settle his son, urging him, "Calm down, honey, calm down," but the president was "clearly unnerved himself."

White House officials had already been warned that if would-be assassins couldn't get to Donald, their next best option could be the soft targets around him – his children and close allies, of which Kirk was considered a "very soft target."