Trump's Unexpected Nickname for Barron, 20, Revealed — Days After Prez's Reclusive Son Made Rare Appearance at White House UFC Bash

In the page's of the book, the authors reveal the details behind Barron's conversation with Donald Trump when he informed his father about Charlie Kirk's death.

Barron was reportedly in a panic when he called his father on Sept. 10, 2025. After all, he was notoriously was a huge fan of Charlie's and got to sit next to widow Erika Kirk at the State of the Union.

The 20-year-old also reportedly feared that his father, who has experienced assassination attempts on his own life, could be next.

Donald reportedly replied, "Calm down, honey, calm down."