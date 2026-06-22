Trump's Unexpected Nickname for Barron, 20, Revealed — Days After Prez's Reclusive Son Made Rare Appearance at White House UFC Bash
June 22 2026, Published 12:34 p.m. ET
Barron Trump typically stays out of the spotlight, but details about his life, including his nickname, are going public, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The New York University student became a topic of conversation in New York Times reporters Maggie Haberman and Jonathan Swan's upcoming book, Regime Change: Inside the Imperial Presidency of Donald Trump.
Donald Trump Comforted Barron Trump With Sweet Nickname
In the page's of the book, the authors reveal the details behind Barron's conversation with Donald Trump when he informed his father about Charlie Kirk's death.
Barron was reportedly in a panic when he called his father on Sept. 10, 2025. After all, he was notoriously was a huge fan of Charlie's and got to sit next to widow Erika Kirk at the State of the Union.
The 20-year-old also reportedly feared that his father, who has experienced assassination attempts on his own life, could be next.
Donald reportedly replied, "Calm down, honey, calm down."
In the past, Donald and Melania Trump have referred to their song as "little boy" and "little Donald," despite Donald's eldest son being the actual "junior" in the family.
Their other brother, Eric Trump, previously stated his father also referred to him as "honey."
Barron Attends Controversial UFC Event
Barron recently appeared at Donald's controversial Freedom 250 UFC event at the White House.
The fight occurred on the South Lawn, where Donald erected a special UFC arena; the building of which was incredibly criticized.
At the event, members of Donald's family, including Melania, Kai, Ivanka and more, showed up to support the highly-talked-about event.
High profile political figures on Donald's team were also there to celebrate, from J.D. Vance and Marco Rubio to Pete Hegseth . Celebrity guests included Joe Rogan, Shane Gillis, Tony Hinchcliffe, and Luke Bryan.
Barron Attends New York University in D.C.
Growing up during Donald's first term, Barron lived at the White House alongside his mother and father. While he was often teased into the public light, his family kept him somewhat in the shadow given his young age.
After all, he was 10 years old when his father entered the Oval Office.
He's since gone on to attend college at NYU, where he once lived in New York City's famous Trump Tower. However, reports indicated he's returned to Washington, D.C., possibly attending classes at NYU's satellite campus.
"From what I was told," a campus security officer told PEOPLE, "he's doing a semester at another NYU campus."
Barron Advises Donald on Media Strategy
Insiders speculated Barron will assume a more public-facing role in the years to come. Jason Miller, senior adviser to Trump, told Politico's Playbook Deep Dive podcast about Barron's involvement in Donald's administration and strategy.
"Barron has been very involved in selecting or recommending, I should say, a number of the podcasts that we should do," he said at the time. "I got to tell you, hats off to the young man. Every single recommendation he's had has turned out to be absolute ratings gold that's broken the internet. He's done a great job."
Donald also admitted Barron's become quite a consultant.
"He'll tell me sometimes, 'Dad, this is what you have to do,'" Trump claimed on the campaign trail in 2024.