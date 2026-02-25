Barron Trump Raises Eyebrows With Bizarre Fashion Choice During Rare Public Appearance at Dad Donald's State of the Union

While Barron's siblings shared photos of the evening on social media, Radar recently reported that Barron's online life was "shut down" by Melania after Barron witnessed a female friend being "assaulted" on FaceTime.

According to Hollywood insider Rob Shuter, who writes on Substack, sources shared the incident involving Barron's friend led to high-level conversations.

Reports revealed Barron had gotten close with a 22-year-old woman in London after they met online. When he believed he saw her getting assaulted over FaceTime after calling her from the U.S., he contacted British authorities to report the incident.

After the tense situation, sources divulged his mother stepped in to take over.

"Melania shut it down completely," one source stated. "No debate. No negotiations. The answer was simply: this stops now."