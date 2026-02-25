Your tip
Barron Trump

Barron Trump Raises Eyebrows With Bizarre Fashion Choice During Rare Public Appearance at Dad Donald's State of the Union

Photo of Barron and Melania Trump
Source: MEGA

Barron Trump sat next to Melania at the State of the Union.

Feb. 25 2026, Published 1:39 p.m. ET

Barron Trump raised eyebrows with his bizarre fashion choice during a rare appearance at his dad Donald's State of the Union address, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Instead of donning the traditional red color that would be representative of Republicans and MAGA, which the rest of his family wore, Barron went for an alternative choice – wearing a blue tie.

Barron Trump's Attendance at the State of the Union

Photo of Barron Trump
Source: MEGA

Barron Trump opted for a blue tie as opposed to the traditional MAGA red.

While Donald and his chief advisor, Susie Wiles, also wore red, Barron's color choice is typically aligned with the Democratic Party.

While Barron, 19, typically avoids the spotlight, he showed up to support his father on his big night along with his older siblings.

Also in attendance was his mother, Melania, whom he sat next to during the speech.

Barron Trump's Political Views

Photo of Barron Trump and his siblings
Source: @erictrump/Instagram

Barron Trump has not been as vocal about his political views as his siblings have.

While Barron's siblings have been very open about their political views through the years, Barron has not been vocal about his.

Sitting near Barron was Erika Kirk, whose late husband, Charlie, was mentioned by the Don during his speech. Barron was reportedly a big fan of Charlie's and had encouraged Donald to meet with him.

Even though Barron hasn't shared his political beliefs, he was one of the people who persuaded Donald to appear on popular online podcasts during the campaign for the 2024 presidential election. This aided in helping to boost his popularity with younger voters.

Barron Trump's Online Presence

Photo of Barron Trump and his siblings
Source: @ivankatrump/Instagram

Barron Trump's online life was recently 'shut down' by Melania, according to a report.

While Barron's siblings shared photos of the evening on social media, Radar recently reported that Barron's online life was "shut down" by Melania after Barron witnessed a female friend being "assaulted" on FaceTime.

According to Hollywood insider Rob Shuter, who writes on Substack, sources shared the incident involving Barron's friend led to high-level conversations.

Reports revealed Barron had gotten close with a 22-year-old woman in London after they met online. When he believed he saw her getting assaulted over FaceTime after calling her from the U.S., he contacted British authorities to report the incident.

After the tense situation, sources divulged his mother stepped in to take over.

"Melania shut it down completely," one source stated. "No debate. No negotiations. The answer was simply: this stops now."

Barron Trump's Online Relationships

Photo of Barron Trump and his siblings
Source: MEGA

Barron Trump currently attends NYU.

After the incident, sources shared Barron's online friendships with women were no longer going to be allowed, and there would be "no exceptions" or "loopholes."

"Melania was crystal clear," they noted.

People close to the Trumps explained Barron has some issues with in-person social interactions but feels confident in an online setting.

"Behind a screen, he feels safe," an insider remarked. "He feels seen."

Regardless of his feelings, an insider noted the "illusion of safety online" legitimately "terrified" the family.

"You think you're in control – until you're not."

As a result of the ordeal, stricter boundaries are now being put in place, according to insiders. There have also been discussions about how online relationships can become dangerous.

One insider assured this "wasn't" a "punishment" but rather "protection" and a "hard lesson learned."

