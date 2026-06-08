Disturbed Protester Dresses as Charlie Kirk and Reenacts Slain Activist's Assassination During Widow Erika's TPUSA Event

Before the controversial event, Erika faced threats against her life. Jacob Wenske, 26, was charged with two felony counts of making a terroristic threat causing public fear. He allegedly made a series of comments online, which alluded to a plot to take Erika's life.

“I can’t wait to be the valet for her escort," one comment said.

Another added, “I know exactly where to bomb."

The threats were taken to another level in an email obtained by police. Wenske allegedly wrote, “Death to Erika Kirk and every single speaker there!! America will live on without those scum on this earth. Every Christian nationalist shall perish in the bombing that will take place at every single Turning Point rally and event."

The fears of violence spurred event organizers to increase security.

Turning Point USA wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, "We are grateful to the San Antonio Police Department and the FBI for their rapid response and arrest of the individual making these threats. All TPUSA events include enhanced, multi-layered security measures that are enforced by both private security and local police."

They added, “We refuse to let threats silence us. We look forward to a successful and inspiring gathering June 5–7 in San Antonio for 2,500+ ladies attending the Women’s Leadership Summit!”