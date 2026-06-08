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Home > News > Charlie Kirk

Disturbed Protester Dresses as Charlie Kirk and Reenacts Slain Activist's Assassination During Widow Erika's TPUSA Event

A photo of Erika Kirk alongside a photo of Charlie Kirk
Source: MEGA

Erika Kirk recently spoke at a TPUSA event in Texas.

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June 8 2026, Published 11:45 a.m. ET

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Erika Kirk opposers have gone to a new extreme.

During a recent Turning Point USA event, a person wearing a papier-mache head resembling the mother-of-two's late husband, Charlie, appeared. In addition to the eerie head, the individual wore a t-shirt which read "freedom," RadarOnline.com can confirm.

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Charlie Kirk's Death Publicly Mocked

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A photo of a Turning Point USA protestor dressed as Charlie Kirk
Source: X/@FrontlinesTPUSA

The protestor wore a papier-mache head.

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The protester then collapsed to the ground, seeming to reenact the moment on September 10, 2025 when the podcaster was publicly shot dead.

As the person fell to the ground, another individual used a megaphone to declare: "You are protecting pedophiles. You are protecting Nazis.”

Nearby protestors began to chant, “Deserved to die!”

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Erika Kirk's Appearance Draws Protests

A photo of a Turning Point USA protestor dressed as Charlie Kirk
Source: X/@FrontlinesTPUSA

They reenacted his brutal 2025 death.

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Erika, 37, received additional heckling at the TPUSA Women’s Leadership Summit at the San Antonio Marriott Rivercenter event. When she addressed the crowd, one protestor interjected. “Erika Kirk protects pedophiles! Erika Kirk protects pedophiles!” a woman said before being escorted away from the conference hall.

Addressing the demonstrator, Erika said, "It’s important to remember that happiness comes and goes — and I pray that you find it."

She further told the crowd, "That’s an important moment because that just shows duty to faithfulness gives life meaning, and we must pray for our enemies and those that do not feel like their life has meaning. And that’s a perfect example of that. A perfect example. You pray for your enemies. You pray for those that persecute you."

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Man Arrested for Alleged Death Threats Against Erika

A photo of Erika Kirk
Source: MEGA

Erika has received death threats during public appearances.

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Before the controversial event, Erika faced threats against her life. Jacob Wenske, 26, was charged with two felony counts of making a terroristic threat causing public fear. He allegedly made a series of comments online, which alluded to a plot to take Erika's life.

“I can’t wait to be the valet for her escort," one comment said.

Another added, “I know exactly where to bomb."

The threats were taken to another level in an email obtained by police. Wenske allegedly wrote, “Death to Erika Kirk and every single speaker there!! America will live on without those scum on this earth. Every Christian nationalist shall perish in the bombing that will take place at every single Turning Point rally and event."

The fears of violence spurred event organizers to increase security.

Turning Point USA wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, "We are grateful to the San Antonio Police Department and the FBI for their rapid response and arrest of the individual making these threats. All TPUSA events include enhanced, multi-layered security measures that are enforced by both private security and local police."

They added, “We refuse to let threats silence us. We look forward to a successful and inspiring gathering June 5–7 in San Antonio for 2,500+ ladies attending the Women’s Leadership Summit!”

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Charlie Kirk Died in September 2025

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A photo of a Charlie Kirk memorial
Source: MEGA

Charlie was honored in death through many memorials.

Charlie was shot in September on a Utah college campus while hosting a public event. He was answering a question from the audience about gun violence before his neck was penetrated by a bullet.

While he was rushed off campus by medical personnel, he was ruled dead at 31 years old.

Erika later assumed leadership of his non-profit, Turning Point USA. Since then, she's made a series of public appearances in an attempt to honor her late husband. However, she received immense backlash for her spectacle-like displays.

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