Charlie Kirk's Alleged Assassin Tyler Robinson Seeks to Have Death Penalty Thrown Out Over Claims of Misconduct

As Radar reported, Robinson's attorneys argued the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives "was unable to identify the bullet recovered at autopsy to the rifle allegedly tied to Mr. Robinson."

In response, Ballard went on what Robinson's lawyers called a willful "media tour" discussing the details and allegedly violating the gag order.

At a pre-trial hearing, lawyer Richard Novack told Judge Tony Graf sanctions should be imposed on the opposition.

"I think that the number one remedy in this case is to preclude the state from seeking the death penalty against Mr. Robinson," Novack said.