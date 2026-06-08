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EXCLUSIVE INVESTIGATION: Iranian Terror Attack Foiled — Capture of Terror Agent Exposes Planned Sleeper Cell Assaults

iranian terror plot foiled sleeper cell agent captured
Source: BRANDON MOWINKEL AND HOSEIN CHARBAGHI/UNSPLASH

An alleged Iranian terror plot was disrupted after authorities captured a suspected sleeper cell agent.

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June 8 2026, Published 6:00 a.m. ET

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Frightening new evidence has emerged showing that bloodthirsty Iranian sleeper agents are plotting a devastating rampage of violence involving at least 20 terror attacks throughout America, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Federal prosecutors alleged recently captured Iraqi citizen Mohammad al-Saadi – a suspected kingpin, who's believed to be a high-ranking member of the Iran-backed terror group Kataib Hezbollah – was masterminding a sweeping assault on U.S. soil. The 32-year-old is charged with six counts of terrorism-related offenses.

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Foiled Plot Targeted Western Civilians

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Aaron Y. Zelin said the alleged Mohammad Al-Saadi plot signals a dangerous new phase in the U.S. conflict with Iran.
Source: BRANDON MOWINKEL AND SINA DRAKHSHANI/UNSPLASH

Aaron Y. Zelin said the alleged Mohammad Al-Saadi plot signals a dangerous new phase in the U.S. conflict with Iran.

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The sickly spree would have included the assassination of exiled Iranian dissident Masih Alinejad, as well as the murder of scores of innocent civilians in Los Angeles, Arizona, New York City and elsewhere, court documents say.

Aaron Y. Zelin, an expert at the Washington Institute for Near East Policy, warned the foiled plot is evidence that America's now three-month-old conflict with Iran has entered a dangerous new phase.

"They've expanded their scope into actual Western countries now beyond just the war zone," Zelin explained.

Prosecutors alleged al-Saadi's job, prior to his arrest, was to recruit suicide bombers willing to wreak mayhem in the West and coordinate attacks from afar.

Meanwhile, his lawyer has called him "a political prisoner," but al-Saadi's charging documents, unsealed May 15 in U.S. court, include transcripts of phone calls in which he allegedly discussed the firebombing of a Belgian synagogue as well as the destruction of a Bank of America outpost in Paris.

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Sleeper Cell Fears Intensify Nationwide

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Court documents accuse Al-Saadi of plotting attacks targeting Americans, Jews and a New York City synagogue.
Source: ANASTASSIA ANUFRIEVA/UNSPLASH

Court documents accuse Al-Saadi of plotting attacks targeting Americans, Jews and a New York City synagogue.

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The smoking-gun dossier also accuses al-Saadi, who has yet to enter a plea, of scheming to kill "Americans and Jews" in L.A. and Arizona and of plotting to attack a New York City synagogue.

Such chilling threats are not news to RadarOnline.com readers. As exclusively reported in the, intelligence sources said that Iran has seeded every state with hundreds of sleeper cells, awaiting a code to go order from overseas to unleash hell around the nation.

These would-be murderers are often hiding in plain sight, disguised as everyday, hardworking immigrants toiling in pursuit of the American dream, according to sources.

"It's insidious how they've used our way of life as a means of attack," an intelligence source told RadarOnline.com. "They're turning what makes us strong against us."

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Terror Suspect Entered Despite Watchlist

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Prosecutors said Pakistani operative Asif Merchant was convicted of plotting to kill U.S. officials, including Donald Trump.
Source: MEGA

Prosecutors said Pakistani operative Asif Merchant was convicted of plotting to kill U.S. officials, including Donald Trump.

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That warning was evident on March 6, when a federal jury convicted Pakistani operative Asif Merchant of entering the U.S. on a flight from Pakistan in April 2024 and plotting to kill several U.S. officials – including President Donald Trump – on the alleged orders of Iran's powerful Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).

Shockingly, Merchant was permitted into the country by U.S. customs and border agents despite being named on a federal terror watch list, sources said.

Meanwhile, insiders say the FBI has issued multiple bulletins to local enforcement agencies around the country about Iranian sleeper cells, although experts warn that only one jihadist needs to slip the net for carnage to occur.

Intelligence agencies also caution that al-Saadi's arrest by U.S. authorities while attempting to flee to Moscow via Turkey with his family suggests Russian President Vladimir Putin is providing a haven for terrorists seeking to strike U.S. targets.

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Soleimani Ties Raise Alarm Bells

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An intelligence source claimed Qasem Soleimani's death intensified anti-American sentiment among some Iranian hardliners.
Source: HOSEIN CHARBAGHI/UNSPLASH

An intelligence source claimed Qasem Soleimani's death intensified anti-American sentiment among some Iranian hardliners.

Al-Saadi's charging file includes photos of the accused ringleader in the company of top Iranian officials, including Qasem Soleimani, who commanded the IRGC's elite Quds Force, which was responsible for clandestine operations and asymmetrical warfare, until he was killed by the U.S. on Trump's order in 2020.

Yet Abu Mujahid al-Assaf, security chief of Kataib Hezbollah, issued a statement insisting al-Saadi "does not belong" to the organization but claiming he's "among the supporters and admirers of the resistance" who "will return to his homeland with his head held high."

An intelligence source said: "The Iranians don't really need a reason to murder innocent Americans, but Soleimani's death made it a personal crusade for many of them. They'll keep coming and planning and plotting until not one of them is left standing.

"That's why Trump is right to try to bring about the end of this ruthless regime. It is a cancer on the globe, and it desperately needs eradicating."

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