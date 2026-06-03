Ivanka Trump Assassination Plot Horror: Iran-Linked Terror Suspect Threatened to Kill Prez's Oldest Daughter and 'Burn Down' Her House

Sources told The New York Post that Al-Saadi possessed a blueprint of Ivanka Trump's Florida residence and allegedly posted online threats directed at Americans, according to Times of India.

Investigators claim he warned that "neither your palaces nor the Secret Service will protect you."

Former Iraqi diplomat Entifadh Qanbar further alleged the terror suspect repeatedly spoke about killing Ivanka as revenge for the death of Iranian military commander Qasem Soleimani.

According to Qanbar, Al-Saadi wanted "to burn down the house of Trump the way he burned down our house."

While federal prosecutors have not charged Al-Saadi in connection with a specific assassination plot against Ivanka, the allegations have raised fresh concerns about threats targeting members of the Trump family.