Ivanka Trump Assassination Plot Horror: Iran-Linked Terror Suspect Threatened to Kill Prez's Oldest Daughter and 'Burn Down' Her House
June 3 2026, Published 12:01 p.m. ET
An alleged Iran-linked terrorist accused of orchestrating attacks across Europe and the United States allegedly threatened to assassinate Ivanka Trump and "burn down" her home, according to explosive claims revealed as he appeared in a Manhattan courtroom this week, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Mohammad Baqer Saad Dawood Al-Saadi, a 32-year-old dual Iranian-Iraqi national, pleaded not guilty on June 1 to federal terrorism charges, but investigators claim he harbored a disturbing obsession with President Donald Trump's eldest daughter.
Chilling Threats Against Ivanka
Sources told The New York Post that Al-Saadi possessed a blueprint of Ivanka Trump's Florida residence and allegedly posted online threats directed at Americans, according to Times of India.
Investigators claim he warned that "neither your palaces nor the Secret Service will protect you."
Former Iraqi diplomat Entifadh Qanbar further alleged the terror suspect repeatedly spoke about killing Ivanka as revenge for the death of Iranian military commander Qasem Soleimani.
According to Qanbar, Al-Saadi wanted "to burn down the house of Trump the way he burned down our house."
While federal prosecutors have not charged Al-Saadi in connection with a specific assassination plot against Ivanka, the allegations have raised fresh concerns about threats targeting members of the Trump family.
Smiles in Court Despite Terror Charges
The accused operative appeared unfazed as he faced a lengthy list of federal terrorism charges in Manhattan. Wearing a tan jail-issued jumpsuit over an orange shirt, orange Crocs and shackles, Al-Saadi was seen grinning throughout much of the proceeding, even as prosecutors outlined allegations linking him to attacks across multiple countries.
Through an Arabic interpreter, he denied wrongdoing and attempted to defend his actions.
"I'm not a criminal... Our children are being killed by your rockets," he told the court. "I'm not guilty... I'm in a war situation."
Accused of Plotting Attacks Across the Globe
According to the Justice Department, Al-Saadi allegedly acted as an operative for Kata'ib Hizballah and Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), both designated foreign terrorist organizations by the United States.
Prosecutors allege he coordinated the bombing of a Bank of New York office in Amsterdam, a synagogue in Belgium and the stabbing of two Jewish victims in London. Authorities have additionally accused him of plotting to bomb a prominent New York City synagogue. They further claim he paid an individual who turned out to be an undercover agent $3,000 toward a promised $10,000 payment to carry out the attack.
Federal officials allege he has been linked to 16 planned or executed attacks against international targets during March and April alone.
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Links to Iran's Most Powerful Figures
Researchers and investigators have also linked Al-Saadi to some of Iran's most influential military leaders.
Former hostage and researcher Elizabeth Tsurkov reportedly said the suspect maintained close ties to Soleimani before the commander's death and later developed connections to Soleimani's successor, Esmail Qaani.
Officials claim Al-Saadi boasted that he was like a son to Soleimani and said he was close to Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.
"Al-Saadi claims to be part of the 'resistance,' a group that includes IRGC, an Iran-based designated foreign terror organization," US Attorney Jay Clayton said.
Authorities allege the suspect used an Iraqi service passport and a travel agency as cover to travel internationally while coordinating with terror cells. Investigators also claim he frequently shared social media posts featuring European landmarks and weapons systems.
Al-Saadi was arrested in Turkey earlier this month before being transferred to New York, where he now faces charges that could result in life in prison if convicted.