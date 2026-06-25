EXCLUSIVE: Michael Jackson's Tomb is Empty! King of Pop's Body 'Was Secretly Cremated to Foil Grave Robbers'

Shockingly, Michael's corpse was kept on ice for months – before Jackson matriarch Katherine allegedly settled a family feud and had her beloved son's remains cremated to thwart ghoulish efforts to rob his grave.

"Everyone thinks Michael is buried at Forest Lawn, but he's not," an insider told us as fans marked the 17th anniversary of Jackson's death on June 25, 2009.

They added: "The family has kept the secret for safety reasons and to fulfill Michael's wishes. But Katherine has privately revealed the truth to trusted friends."

Moonwalker star Jackson died aged 50 after a lethal cocktail of prescription medications, including the anesthetic Propofol.

His personal doctor Conrad Murray served two years in the slammer on an involuntary manslaughter rap for causing the tragedy that shook the world.

Millions watched the emotional public memorial service for Michael at Los Angeles' Staples Center, where the superstar's body was temporarily kept in the flower-draped golden casket on stage.