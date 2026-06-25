Katie Couric Claims '60 Minutes' Bosses Brutally 'Gaslit' Her Over Hillary Clinton Interview Before Handing It to Scott Pelley
June 25 2026, Published 4:45 p.m. ET
Katie Couric blasted her former 60 Minutes boss for brutally "gaslighting" her after he yanked a coveted Hillary Clinton interview and handed it to then-colleague Scott Pelley instead, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The longtime broadcast journalist, 69, made the sensational claim while discussing sexism in the TV news industry on the June 24 episode of Alex Cooper's Call Her Daddy podcast.
Katie Couric Was Initially Thrilled With Hillary Clinton Interview Opportunity
Couric served as a 60 Minutes correspondent from 2006 to 2011 while anchoring the CBS Evening News. Pelley, who was recently fired from the stalwart news magazine show, took Couric's seat at the anchor desk upon her departure.
She recalled that then-60 Minutes executive producer Jeff Fager personally approached her and told her, "Katie, we want you to do a profile of Hillary Clinton as Secretary of State."
"I said, "That's awesome. Maybe I could really focus on the work she's doing for women and girls all around the world,'" was Couric's excited reply to Fager about the angle in which she wanted to take the high-profile assignment.
Katie Couric Said Hillary Clinton Interview Debacle Made Her 'Insane'
Couric said no one bothered to tell her the interview had been quietly taken away, leaving her blindsided and humiliated when she discovered Pelley had been handed the plum interview instead.
"Suddenly, my producer is saying, 'The State Department called. They're very confused because Scott Pelley and his team are calling about Hillary,'" the former Today co-host revealed.
An infuriated Couric confronted her executive producer, who responded with detachment.
"So, I go to Jeff Fager, and I say, 'I thought you wanted me to do Hillary. You told me explicitly that you wanted to assign that story to me.' And he said, 'Yeah, we decided to change things up," she recalled.
"It made me insane," Couric fumed to Cooper.
The Definition of Being 'Gaslit'
"It was sort of a bald-faced lie, and then it was being done behind my back, without even the decency to call me and say, 'Guess what? We've decided to reassign this story, and this is why.' Instead, I have to find out because the State Department spokesperson tells my producer," Couric scoffed about how Fager failed to tell her he gave the assignment to her male colleague instead.
"So, stuff like that was – you know, talk about getting gaslit. I mean, to me, that is the definition of it. And so those were some of the really tough situations I had to deal with when I was there," the veteran broadcast journalist shared about her experiences on 60 Minutes.
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Lady Gaga Story Pulled From Katie Couric and Given to Anderson Cooper
Couric also shared a story in which she claimed to have pitched a profile of Lady Gaga when the pop superstar was just starting to break big, recalling that she thought the pop star was "going to be the Madonna."
She recalled that Fager had passed on it at the time, saying it "wasn't for us," then changed his mind a year later, when Gaga's career had already exploded, and she'd become overexposed.
Couric said she came up with the fresh angle, explaining it would include "the nuns who educated her at Sacred Heart and kind of talk about this juxtaposition of her background and education and this outrageous singer she's become."
She said the idea went over well and she was "excited" about the interview, only to go over the whiteboard at CBS and see that the story had been assigned to Anderson Cooper instead of her.
"It made me crazy," Couric seethed about having her stories pulled and being given to male colleagues instead.