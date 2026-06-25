Katie Couric Claims '60 Minutes' Bosses Brutally 'Gaslit' Her Over Hillary Clinton Interview Before Handing It to Scott Pelley

Couric said no one bothered to tell her the interview had been quietly taken away, leaving her blindsided and humiliated when she discovered Pelley had been handed the plum interview instead.

"Suddenly, my producer is saying, 'The State Department called. They're very confused because Scott Pelley and his team are calling about Hillary,'" the former Today co-host revealed.

An infuriated Couric confronted her executive producer, who responded with detachment.

"So, I go to Jeff Fager, and I say, 'I thought you wanted me to do Hillary. You told me explicitly that you wanted to assign that story to me.' And he said, 'Yeah, we decided to change things up," she recalled.

"It made me insane," Couric fumed to Cooper.