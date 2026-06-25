Trump Is Out? Top Democratic Strategist Claims Prez Is In His 'Last Days' At the White House After 'Humiliating' Leaks in New Bombshell Book

Haberman and Swan include head-turning information in the book, including Trump's bizarre nighttime routine, as they claim, "the President would frequently leave an array of empty potato chip bags, Starbucks wrappers, and ice cream cartons in the trash, or on the floor."

The book also claims Trump and his wife, Melania, use separate bedrooms, as the authors note, "Once, when staff gently reminded the President that he was taking things from the Center Hall his wife had personally selected, he made clear he didn't care."

"I understand the story is the incompetence and stupidity and the grossness, but the larger issue is this: They're leaking," Carville noted on his podcast. "They're leaking like a sieve. They leak what happens in a bedroom, they leak what happens in meetings, they get audio of meetings. And if you notice, no one has come out and said anything is untrue, because they know that all the tapes and audio are there."

Haberman and Swan are believed to have obtained audio recordings of conversations between top Trump administration officials in the Situation Room.