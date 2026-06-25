Trump Is Out? Top Democratic Strategist Claims Prez Is In His 'Last Days' At the White House After 'Humiliating' Leaks in New Bombshell Book
June 25 2026, Published 4:30 p.m. ET
Donald Trump may soon be at the White House, RadarOnline.com can reveal, at least according to a top Democratic strategist, who claims the latest humiliating leaks may be too much for the 80-year-old to handle.
James Carville had some bold predictions about the president's future on his podcast, Politics War Room, telling co-host Al Hunt that Trump may look to exit the White House after the bombshell book, Regime Change: Inside the Imperial Presidency of Donald Trump, by The New York Times' Maggie Haberman and Jonathan Swan dropped.
Bombshell Leaks: Trump's Snack Intake And Sleeping Habits
Haberman and Swan include head-turning information in the book, including Trump's bizarre nighttime routine, as they claim, "the President would frequently leave an array of empty potato chip bags, Starbucks wrappers, and ice cream cartons in the trash, or on the floor."
The book also claims Trump and his wife, Melania, use separate bedrooms, as the authors note, "Once, when staff gently reminded the President that he was taking things from the Center Hall his wife had personally selected, he made clear he didn't care."
"I understand the story is the incompetence and stupidity and the grossness, but the larger issue is this: They're leaking," Carville noted on his podcast. "They're leaking like a sieve. They leak what happens in a bedroom, they leak what happens in meetings, they get audio of meetings. And if you notice, no one has come out and said anything is untrue, because they know that all the tapes and audio are there."
Haberman and Swan are believed to have obtained audio recordings of conversations between top Trump administration officials in the Situation Room.
James Carville Thinks Trump's Presidency Is in 'Its Last Days'
Carville continued, "The larger point is, this is going to continue. Trust no one. If you work in that snake pit, you can't say anything, you can't do anything. Trump, as out of his mind as he is, knows that he's surrounded by traitors. He knows he's surrounded by leakers. He knows that everything he does is going to be leaked to the next person writing the next book."
The 81-year-old then suggested the oldest president ever elected may not even finish his second term.
"When I tell you that this thing is in its last days, I'm telling you this thing is in its last days," Carville declared, before doubling down on the embarrassment claims shared in the book.
He said, "Talking about what somebody has in a bedroom and f---ing Oreos all over the cover and they've got to clean it up, and talking about that, that’s not normal sh-t he said. And I'm telling you, it's going to get worse."
Trump Suspected of Being on Obesity Drug
If the book claims don't push the 80-year-old out of the White House, other factors may, including his health, which many believe is faltering. Claims recently spread that Trump had received access to an experimental obesity drug through the FDA's compassionate-use program.
The program is usually reserved for patients with serious or life-threatening medical conditions who are unable to access investigational treatments through traditional clinical trials. The drug was reportedly previously made available to a single unidentified 79-year-old man, with many claiming Trump could be the mystery patient.
Rep. Ted Lieu also publicly questioned whether the president had received the treatment, throwing gas on the fire. However, the White House was quick to shoot down the rumors.
Spoksperson Kush Desai wrote on X, "This application was not for the President."
Meanwhile, Trump's body may be betraying the president, as he has been spotted with bruising on his hands and his swollen ankles been put on display several times.
Despite this, Trump is still claiming all is well, as he recently claimed he passed his 6-month physical, as "everything checked out PERFECTLY."
He also praised himself over his mental status and revealed he scored a "perfect 30 out of 30" on a Cognitive test. However, critics are still calling for Trump to be forced out of office via the 25th Amendment being invoked.