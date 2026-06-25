Joe Manganiello, 49, Reveals He Secretly Underwent 'Very Serious' Surgeries That 'Mutilated' His Body During 'Deadly Mystery Illness' Battle

Joe Manganiello opened up about life with chronic pain in an excerpt from his upcoming tell-all memoir, which included details about the surgeries he underwent in a desperate attempt remedy it. On June 24, Manganiello took to Instagram and expanded on his health journey as he confessed to "battling a deadly mystery illness," RadarOnline.com can confirm.

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Joe Manganiello Suffers From Mystery Illness

Source: MEGA Manganiello's body became mutilated after treatment.

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Manganiello was specific about his treatment, but vague about the diagnosis. "For the better part of the past decade – most people don't know this – but I suffered in silence, battling a deadly mystery illness, and other than a very small circle of family and friends, I hid it from the rest of the world, and until recently hadn't really shared what I'd gone through," he said in the video. As he was dealing with the illness, Manganiello sought to "buy myself time." As a result, he turned to "very serious operations and procedures" that "mutilated parts of my body." He even struggled to stand or walk at times. "I spent months and months heavily medicated while dealing with excruciating boughs of chronic pain," the True Blood star added.

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Star Lifts Lid Into 'Pagan' Remedies

Source: Simon & Schuster Manganiello admitted he went to extreme lengths.

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In an excerpt from his book shared with People, Manganiello discussed his experiences with "chronic pain, a life-saving organ amputation, existential crisis, and a prolonged fight for survival that left doctors with few answers and no clear explanation." Manganiello said he began researching his genealogy to better understand the potential causes. In addition to an amputation, Manganiello tried "shamans, pagan rituals, ancient myths, long-lost family records and the rebirth of his own spirituality."

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Writing Gave Manganiello Fresh Perspective

Source: MEGA Manganiello admitted it was a difficult point in his life.

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In a statement, he said, "It was the most brutally difficult time of my life, one I wouldn't wish on my worst enemy, but also my greatest adventure. I hope that what I went through on this journey can give readers hope that answers and healing may lie for them on the other side of whatever they are fighting through." "The process of writing this book gave me the gift of perspective that helped me to see that my suffering was a cocoon from which I would emerge forever changed," he concluded. His book, Bloodlines, is set to hit shelves on October 13.

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Fans Rally Behind Manganiello

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