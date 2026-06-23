Joe Manganiello, 49, Turned to 'Amputation' and 'Pagan Rituals' While Battling Mysterious Chronic Illness for Seven Years

While the tell-all memoir largely centers around his medical crisis, the publisher promised it's "more than" that. However, the exact details are still unknown.

"It is a searching account of what happens when the life you have constructed can no longer contain the truth of what you carry," they described.

After all, a health scare isn't the only major shakeup Manganiello dealt with in recent years.

In 2023, he divorced from Sofia Vergara and came under a flurry of speculation.

In a statement to Page Six, the pair said at the time, "We have made the difficult decision to divorce. As two people that love and care for one another very much, we politely ask for respect for our privacy at this time as we navigate this new phase of our lives.”