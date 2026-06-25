EXCLUSIVE: Alice Evans Makes Sensational Health Confession in Hollywood's Nastiest Split — Spurned Ex Emailed Former Husband Ioan Gruffudd to Claim She's Been Diagnosed With MS

Alice Evans has sensationally claimed she has been diagnosed with Multiple Sclerosis and a raft of other debilitating illnesses in a private email disclosed in court papers during her long-running legal battle with ex-husband Ioan Gruffudd. RadarOnline.com can reveal she told the Liar actor she was suffering from the same neurological disease as his current wife, Bianca Wallace.

Article continues below advertisement

Evans Reveals Health Crisis

Source: MEGA; Superior Court of California Alice Evans claimed a Multiple Sclerosis diagnosis in a private email.

The latest shocking filing in the former couple's post-divorce case in Los Angeles Superior Court includes a message Evans, 54, sent to Gruffudd, 52, on August 6, 2023, detailing a series of serious health conditions while asking him for insurance information and help with transporting their daughters. The disclosure comes as the former spouses continue to fight over issues including child support, spousal support, custody arrangements and the release of sealed court records following the finalization of their divorce in July 2023. Gruffudd also secured a five-year domestic violence restraining order against Evans that remains in force until at least 2031. In her email, Evans wrote: "Just to keep you up to date. I myself have now been diagnosed with MS. On top of this I also have Epstein-Barr (an infectious auto-immune) and Hashimoto's (a thyroid auto-immune) plus signs of genetic diabetes. All this, although survivable, creates a very heavy load on my body." She continued: "I do not have enough money to see all the specialists and have the MRIs that Bianca has. Therefore I am asking you to again send the details of my insurance because I am paying out of pocket at the moment and I will soon be without any money to pay for the kids' upkeep."

Article continues below advertisement

Plea For Help Revealed

Source: MEGA Evans detailed serious health conditions in a court filing.

Evans also told Gruffudd her health meant she could no longer manage school transportation for their daughters. She wrote: "Also – given my deteriorating condition, I am sorry but I cannot be responsible for the girls' school rides. I spent months looking for (accommodations) close to schools so that they could walk. I am no way strong enough to drive Elsie 5 miles through traffic every morning." Evans added: "As you have made your decision that she should not be allowed to attend the (redacted) she craves, please let me know how you will be organizing her transport to that school in the morning (Gloria will pick her up in the afternoon but I cannot afford Gloria all day). Thank you." The email has been included in a filing with the Superior Court of California from Gruffudd's legal team, which is due to be heard today – June 25. It states the petitioner, Gruffudd, is requesting redactions from a series of exhibits regarding his court battle with Evans. The filing states: "The proposed redactions are intended to prevent the public disclosure of information regarding the parties' minor children's school and therapy."

Article continues below advertisement

Court Battle Takes New Turn

Source: MEGA Evans' disclosure was likely to draw renewed attention.

A source familiar with the case said the filing marked one of the most personal disclosures yet to emerge from the years-long legal dispute. The insider told us: "This communication shows Alice telling Ioan directly that she believed her health had deteriorated significantly and that she needed practical and financial support. It adds another deeply personal dimension to an already bitter court battle." Wallace, 33, has spoken publicly about living with an aggressive form of Multiple Sclerosis since revealing her diagnosis in 2022. Diagnosed in 2018 at the age of 25, the Australian actress and producer has described permanent nerve damage on the right side of her body, tremors, balance problems, periodic vision loss and episodes of foot drop. She married Gruffudd in April 2025, and welcomed the couple's daughter, Mila, in November that year. In a recent interview, Wallace revealed her MS symptoms went into remission during pregnancy before returning just two weeks after giving birth. She said she now pauses before walking while holding her daughter to reduce the risk of falling and has continued to campaign for greater awareness of the disease through her work with the MS Society UK.

Money Claims Raise Eyebrows

Never Miss an Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Source: MEGA Wallace married Gruffudd and welcomed a daughter in 2025.