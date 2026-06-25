The View's Joy Behar Declares 'Courts Need to Keep Fighting' Against Trump Administration's Controversial Ban on Transgender Military Members

Trump, 80, has also rallied against trans people's participation on certain teams in sports.

As Radar previously reported, last February, the POTUS signed an executive order that would allow U.S. government agencies to deny money to schools that allow transgender women and girls from competing on female teams.

"From now on women's sports will be only for women," he said at the time. "With this executive order the war on women's sports is over. If you let men take over women's sports teams or invade your locker rooms, you will be investigated... and risk your federal funding."

While some MAGA supporters have praised Trump for the resolution, he's also faced firm backlash from critics.

Earlier this month, Trump was mocked after going on a rant about trans women weightlifters and repeatedly making moaning noises as he acted out lifting heavy weights.

"It's so embarrassing that this doofus is president," one social media user responded, as another claimed, "This was stupid during the campaign and even dumber and completely irrelevant to anything that he should be focused on right now."