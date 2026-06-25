The View's Joy Behar Declares 'Courts Need to Keep Fighting' Against Trump Administration's Controversial Ban on Transgender Military Members
June 25 2026, Published 3:45 p.m. ET
Joy Behar urged the courts to keep pushing back against the Trump administration's controversial ban on transgender military members on Thursday's installment of The View, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
In support of Pride Month, the co-hosts highlighted the story of Emily Shilling, a transgender Commander in the U.S. Navy.
Sara Haines Tells Emily Shilling's Story on Air
Listing Shilling's accomplishments throughout her military career, Sara Haines said the Navy officer "completed 60 combat missions in Afghanistan and Iraq, spanning two decades, all driven by the Navy’s former motto, which she embraced wholeheartedly, ‘a global force for good.’"
In 2019, Shilling chose to come out to her supervisors despite the ban on transgender service members.
"The Navy moved to force her out until President Biden reversed the policy in 2021," Haines continued. "But that ban was reinstated when President Trump returned to the White House in 2025. She says she was forced to retire, but isn’t going without a fight."
During his second term in office, Trump signed an executive order called, "Prioritizing Military Excellence and Readiness," barring transgender, nonbinary and gender nonconforming individuals from military service.
"A man's assertion that he is a woman, and his requirement that others honor this falsehood, is not consistent with the humility and selflessness required of a service member," an excerpt of the controversial order read.
Haines pointed out that the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. circuit recently ruled the ban on transgender military service was likely unconstitutional.
The case will continue to the 9th Circuit and a trial is scheduled for November, according to Shilling's legal team.
Joy Behar Tells Courts to 'Keep Fighting'
"In her next battleground, despite an uncertain future, Shilling ‘finds hope in simply still being here, able to speak the truth out loud,’ and says, ‘When we have stayed loud and connected and human, we have never lost,'" Haines concluded.
Whoopi Goldberg encouraged Shilling on air, saying, "You keep fighting, Emily. We’re going to keep fighting, too," and Behar declared, "The courts need to keep fighting."
Trump's Executive Order on Trans Athletes
Trump, 80, has also rallied against trans people's participation on certain teams in sports.
As Radar previously reported, last February, the POTUS signed an executive order that would allow U.S. government agencies to deny money to schools that allow transgender women and girls from competing on female teams.
"From now on women's sports will be only for women," he said at the time. "With this executive order the war on women's sports is over. If you let men take over women's sports teams or invade your locker rooms, you will be investigated... and risk your federal funding."
While some MAGA supporters have praised Trump for the resolution, he's also faced firm backlash from critics.
Earlier this month, Trump was mocked after going on a rant about trans women weightlifters and repeatedly making moaning noises as he acted out lifting heavy weights.
"It's so embarrassing that this doofus is president," one social media user responded, as another claimed, "This was stupid during the campaign and even dumber and completely irrelevant to anything that he should be focused on right now."