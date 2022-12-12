'The Worst Mistake Of My Life': Ex-Navy SEAL Who Transitioned From Male To Female Transitioning Back, SLAMS VA For Providing Hormones
One former Navy SEAL who transitioned from a man to a woman is now transitioning back to his original gender while also slamming trans activists who allegedly “took advantage” of him, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Retired Navy SEAL Chris Beck transitioned into Kristin Beck nearly ten years ago. He has recently spoken out to criticize the entire transitioning process as “the worst mistake” of his life.
“Everything you see on CNN with my face, do not even believe a word of it,” Beck revealed on The Ronny Starbuck Show podcast earlier this month, according to Daily Mail.
“Everything that happened to me for the last 10 years destroyed my life,” Beck continued. “I destroyed my life. I'm not a victim. I did this to myself, but I had help. I take full responsibility. I went on CNN and everything else, and that's why I'm here right now. I'm trying to correct that.”
Beck first revealed he was transgender in June 2013 during an appearance on CNN with Anderson Cooper. He then underwent facial feminization surgery but stopped before receiving a full gender reassignment procedure.
Beck also claimed he was “used” by a Veteran Affairs doctor who prescribed him female hormones when Beck first indicated he identified as a woman, a move the highly decorated former Navy SEAL now believes was nothing more than an attempt to “normalize” the “radical transgender agenda.”
“I was used…I was very naïve, I was in a really bad way and I got taken advantage of,” Beck said regarding his one one-hour consultation with a VA doctor.
“I got propagandized. I got used badly by a lot of people who had knowledge way beyond me,” he continued. “They knew what they were doing. I didn't.”
Beck has now focused his efforts to advocate against the “transgender health services” that he believes are hurting young transgender children throughout the nation.
“There are thousands of gender clinics being put up over all of America,” the 55-year-old explained to Starbuck earlier this month.
“As soon as [children] go in and say, 'I'm a tomboy' or 'This makes me feel comfortable,' and then a psychologist says, 'Oh, you're transgender.' And then the next day, you're on hormones – the same hormones they are using for medical castration for pedophiles,” he continued. “Now, they are giving this to healthy 13-year-olds.”
“Does this seem right?” Beck argued. “This is why I am trying to tell America to wake up.”