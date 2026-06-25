EXCLUSIVE: How Michael Jackson's Drug Doc Was Marked for Murder After He Was Jailed for Killing Superstar 17 Years Ago

Murray, Jackson's former personal physician, now 73, was convicted of involuntary manslaughter in 2011 for his role in the singer's death after dosing him with the propofol tranquilizer to help the hitmaker sleep.

He served about two years of a four-year prison sentence. Since his release, he has relocated, faced medical licensing suspensions, and opened a medical facility in Trinidad and Tobago.

Following his conviction, Murray had his medical licenses in California, Nevada, and Texas suspended or revoked.

He served just under two years in a Los Angeles jail and was released in October 2013 due to prison overcrowding and credits for his time served.

After leaving prison, he returned to his home country of Trinidad and Tobago, where he could practice as a physician.

In May 2023, he launched the DCM Medical Institute in Trinidad and Tobago. Over the years, he has continued to maintain his innocence, release memoirs, and do interviews regarding his time working with Jackson.