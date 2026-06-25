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Home > News > Stephen King

Stephen A. Smith Refuses to Apologize For His Opinion on Karmelo Anthony Verdict and Blasts Convicted Teen Killer's Supporters — 'What Are You Defending?'

Stephen A. Smith and Karmelo Anthony
Source: MEGA

Stephen A. Smith is weighing in on one of the nation’s most polarizing criminal cases, questioning why activists continue to rally behind convicted killer Karmelo Anthony.

June 25 2026, Published 3:26 p.m. ET

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ESPN personality Stephen A. Smith is weighing in on one of the nation's most polarizing criminal cases, questioning why activists continue to rally behind convicted killer Karmelo Anthony after a Texas jury found him guilty of murdering fellow teenager Austin Metcalf, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

During the latest episode of The Stephen A. Smith Show, the outspoken commentator challenged supporters who have continued to defend Anthony following his conviction earlier this month for the fatal stabbing of Metcalf during a 2025 high school track meet in Frisco, Texas.

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'The Facts Matter'

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Stephen A. Smith
Source: MEGA

Smith acknowledged that everyone is entitled to legal representation and due process but said he struggles to understand why some activists continue portraying Anthony as a victim.

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Smith acknowledged everyone is entitled to legal representation and due process, but said he struggles to understand why some activists continue portraying Anthony as a victim despite the jury’s verdict.

"What exactly are you defending?" Smith asked while discussing the case, arguing that a jury had already heard the evidence before convicting Anthony of murder.

Smith's comments come as the debate surrounding the case continues to divide public opinion online, with some supporters maintaining Anthony acted in self-defense while others argue the evidence presented during trial supported the jury's decision to convict him.

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Smith Argues Karmelo Shouldn't Be Championed

Austin Metcalf
Source: Jeff Metcalf/Facebook

Prosecutors argued Anthony escalated the confrontation by pulling a knife after being told to leave the area before stabbing teen.

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As Radar has extensively reported, the case has generated a steady stream of headlines, from explosive courtroom testimony and graphic evidence presented to jurors to Anthony’s guilty verdict, 35-year prison sentence and newly filed appeal.

Smith’s comments are the latest development in a case that continues to fuel intense public debate.

Radar previously reported Anthony, now 19, was sentenced to 35 years in prison after jurors rejected his claim that he fatally stabbed 17-year-old Metcalf in self-defense during an altercation beneath a team tent at a track meet.

Prosecutors argued Anthony escalated the confrontation by pulling a knife after being told to leave the area.

Smith stressed that disagreement with a verdict is one thing, but continuing to champion Anthony despite the conviction raises difficult questions.

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Anthony Hired New Legal Team

Karmelo Anthony
Source: MEGA

Previously reported, Anthony has already filed a notice of appeal and recently assembled a high-profile appellate team.

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His remarks quickly sparked debate across social media, with many viewers praising the broadcaster for saying what they believe others have avoided, while critics argued the case remains more nuanced because Anthony's legal team intends to challenge the verdict on appeal.

As Radar previously reported, Anthony has already filed a notice of appeal and recently assembled a high-profile appellate team that includes veteran attorney Russell Wilson II, Texas NAACP President Gary Bledsoe and Ben Crump Law Chief of Staff Brooke Cluse.

The attorneys have said they will conduct an independent review of the trial record and pursue any legal issues they believe warrant appellate review.

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Appeal Battle Far From Over

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Karmelo Anthony
Source: Frisco Police Department

The appeal does not overturn Karmelo Anthony’s murder conviction and could take months.

The appeal does not overturn Anthony’s conviction and could take months, possibly until October 2026, to work its way through the Texas court system.

Meanwhile, Smith's remarks have only intensified the national conversation surrounding the high-profile case, adding another prominent media voice to the growing debate over the verdict, the ongoing appeal and the continued public support for the convicted teenager.

The legal battle is expected to continue as Anthony's appeal moves through the court system.

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