Stephen A. Smith Refuses to Apologize For His Opinion on Karmelo Anthony Verdict and Blasts Convicted Teen Killer's Supporters — 'What Are You Defending?'

During the latest episode of The Stephen A. Smith Show, the outspoken commentator challenged supporters who have continued to defend Anthony following his conviction earlier this month for the fatal stabbing of Metcalf during a 2025 high school track meet in Frisco, Texas.

ESPN personality Stephen A. Smith is weighing in on one of the nation's most polarizing criminal cases, questioning why activists continue to rally behind convicted killer Karmelo Anthony after a Texas jury found him guilty of murdering fellow teenager Austin Metcalf, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Smith acknowledged that everyone is entitled to legal representation and due process but said he struggles to understand why some activists continue portraying Anthony as a victim.

Smith acknowledged everyone is entitled to legal representation and due process, but said he struggles to understand why some activists continue portraying Anthony as a victim despite the jury’s verdict.

"What exactly are you defending?" Smith asked while discussing the case, arguing that a jury had already heard the evidence before convicting Anthony of murder.

Smith's comments come as the debate surrounding the case continues to divide public opinion online, with some supporters maintaining Anthony acted in self-defense while others argue the evidence presented during trial supported the jury's decision to convict him.