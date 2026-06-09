Karmelo Anthony Found Guilty: Jury Rejects Self-Defense Claim as Teen Faces Up to 99 Years in Prison for Murdering Austin Metcalf

Anthony had argued that the stabbing was self-defense. A Collin County jury deliberated for several hours Tuesday, June 9, before returning the guilty verdict. He now faces between 5 and 99 years in prison, as the trial moved immediately to the penalty phase.

As Radar reported, witnesses told police the deadly encounter happened in April 2025, when Anthony allegedly ran under a tent to get away from some rain during the track and field event. That tent was meant for Frisco Memorial High, Metcalf's school, and when Metcalf told Anthony to leave, a fight ensued.

Anthony, then 17, allegedly dared Metcalf, "Touch me, see what happens," and according to reports, Metcalf responded by either pushing or grabbing Anthony, before Anthony pulled a knife from his bag and stabbed him in the chest.

Collin County prosecutor Bill Wirskye told jurors during opening statements that Metcalf remarked, "I've been stabbed," after seeing his wound.

The bleeding victim then stumbled down a few rows of bleachers as his twin brother, Hunter, rushed to his side.