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Home > True Crime > Breaking News

Karmelo Anthony Found Guilty: Jury Rejects Self-Defense Claim as Teen Faces Up to 99 Years in Prison for Murdering Austin Metcalf

A jury decided Austin Metcalf (left) was stabbed to death by Karmelo Anthony (right).
Source: Meghan Prall Metcalf/Facebook; Frisco Police Department

A jury decided Austin Metcalf (left) was stabbed to death by Karmelo Anthony (right).

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June 9 2026, Published 3:53 p.m. ET

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A black Texas high school student has been found guilty of killing a white student from a rival school at a track meet, in a closely watched trial that faced racial undertones and protests, RadarOnline.com can report.

Karmelo Anthony, 19, was convicted of the April 2, 2025, stabbing of Austin Metcalf, a 17-year-old student from a rival school.

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The Jury Deliberated for Hours

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Anthony now faces up to 99 years in prison.
Source: law&crime network/youtube

Anthony now faces up to 99 years in prison.

Anthony had argued that the stabbing was self-defense. A Collin County jury deliberated for several hours Tuesday, June 9, before returning the guilty verdict. He now faces between 5 and 99 years in prison, as the trial moved immediately to the penalty phase.

As Radar reported, witnesses told police the deadly encounter happened in April 2025, when Anthony allegedly ran under a tent to get away from some rain during the track and field event. That tent was meant for Frisco Memorial High, Metcalf's school, and when Metcalf told Anthony to leave, a fight ensued.

Anthony, then 17, allegedly dared Metcalf, "Touch me, see what happens," and according to reports, Metcalf responded by either pushing or grabbing Anthony, before Anthony pulled a knife from his bag and stabbed him in the chest.

Collin County prosecutor Bill Wirskye told jurors during opening statements that Metcalf remarked, "I've been stabbed," after seeing his wound.

The bleeding victim then stumbled down a few rows of bleachers as his twin brother, Hunter, rushed to his side.

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Karmelo Anthony's Admission

Austin Metcalf and Karmelo Anthony got into a fight at a track and field event in Texas.
Source: @Jeff Metcalf/Facebook

Metcalf and Anthony got into a fight at a track and field event in Texas.

Anthony then reportedly dropped the knife and tried to leave the stadium, attempting to blend in with other exiting students, but was stopped by a coach.

"He plunged a knife into his heart and ran away," Wirskye said in his opening statement. "This case is not self-defense. This was simply senseless."

When a police officer eventually arrested Anthony, calling him an "alleged suspect," the killer reportedly admitted: "I'm not alleged, I did it."

A police report claims Anthony cried and told officers that he acted in self-defense. He said Metcalf had "put his hands on me. I told him not to."

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High Emotions at Gruesome Photos

Family members left the court before the gruesome display of autopsy photos.
Source: jeff.metcalf1/facebook

Family members left the court before the gruesome display of autopsy photos.

Emotions ran high as the trial wrapped up, with prosecutors displaying graphic autopsy images of Metcalf's bloody body, showing a large stab wound in his chest and his punctured heart.

Several members of the jury audibly gasped at the photos, while one woman put her hand over her mouth. Metcalf's family left the courtroom during the presentation, while Anthony kept his gaze on his lap.

Collin County chief medical examiner, Dr. Elizabeth Ventura, told jurors that the stab wound was oval-shaped and 2 inches in length, describing it as "gaping."

Asked by the prosecution if the stabbing was survivable, Ventura said, "No."

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Racial Protests Outside

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Racially-charges protests erupted outside the courthouse.
Source: @niquealex/Instagram

Racially-charges protests erupted outside the courthouse.

The trial drew protests outside the courthouse, after out of roughly 600 prospective jurors, 12 men and women, and six alternates were selected. None of which were black.

The jury was seated under increased security at the courthouse, and a judge set strict rules for the proceedings, including a prohibition on attorneys discussing the case publicly.

Outside, Supporters of Anthony called for him to go free, while across the street, a white nationalist minister sat with a Confederate flag and signs like "global warming is a lie" and "remember the Alamo."

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