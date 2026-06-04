Karmelo Anthony Murder Trial: Texas Teen Austin Metcalf's Distressing Final Words After Being Fatally Stabbed at Track Event Are Revealed
June 4 2026, Published 6:30 p.m. ET
The trial for a black Texas high school student accused of killing a white student from a rival school at a track meet has gotten underway with emotional testimony of the teen's last words, RadarOnline.com can report.
Outside the McKinney courthouse, racially-charged protests erupted with demonstrators claiming Karmelo Anthony is being treated unfairly because of the color of his skin.
Details of Tragic Incident Revealed
At the start of the highly-watched trial, which got underway on Thursday, June 4, prosecutors relived 17-year-old Austin Metcalf's final moments of life.
Collin County prosecutor Bill Wirskye told jurors during opening statements that Metcalf remarked, "I've been stabbed," after seeing his wound.
The bleeding victim then stumbled down a few rows of bleachers as his twin brother, Hunter, rushed to his side.
Witnesses told police the deadly encounter happened in April 2025, when Anthony allegedly ran under a tent to get away from some rain during the track and field event. That tent was meant for Frisco Memorial High, Metcalf's school, and when Metcalf told Anthony to leave, a fight ensued.
Anthony, then 17, allegedly dared Metcalf, "Touch me, see what happens," and according to reports, Metcalf responded by either pushing or grabbing Anthony, before Anthony pulled a knife from his bag and stabbed him in the chest.
Did Karmelo Anthony Confess?
Anthony then reportedly dropped the knife and tried to leave the stadium, attempting to blend in with other exiting students, but was stopped by a coach.
"He plunged a knife into his heart and ran away," Wirskye said in his opening statement. "This case is not self-defense. This was simply senseless."
When a police officer eventually arrested Anthony, calling him an "alleged suspect," the accused killer reportedly admitted: "I'm not alleged, I did it."
A police report claims Anthony cried and told officers that he acted in self-defense. He said Metcalf had "put his hands on me. I told him not to."
Karmelo Anthony Acted in 'Self-Defense'
In his opening statement, Anthony's defense attorney leaned heavily on the "self-defense" argument, arguing that Metcalf was much larger and more menacing than Anthony, whom he referred to as Melo.
"What's important to know is Melo is 5 foot 8 and 140 pounds. Hunter and Austin Metcalf are 6-foot-1, about 80 pounds heavier than Melo," defense attorney Mike Howard told jurors. "It is uncontroverted that Austin makes the first physical contact.
"Austin grabs, punches, pushes. In that split second, Melo has a decision to make – how and when to act."
"Melo defended himself with that knife," Howard continued. "He ran, he didn’t stab again, he dropped the knife, he didn't stab anyone else."
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Protests Outside the Court
Anthony has officially pleaded "not guilty" to the murder charge. The trial, which is expected to last roughly two weeks, has drawn immediate attention due to the two students' races.
After roughly 600 prospective jurors were questioned, 12 men and women and six alternates were selected. None of them are black.
The jury was seated under increased security at the courthouse, and a judge has set strict rules over the proceedings, including prohibiting attorneys from discussing the case publicly.
Outside, Supporters of Anthony called for him to go free, while across the street, a white nationalist minister sat with a Confederate flag and signs like "global warming is a lie" and "remember the Alamo."