Karmelo Anthony Murder Trial: Texas Teen Austin Metcalf's Distressing Final Words After Being Fatally Stabbed at Track Event Are Revealed 

The trial for a black Texas high school student accused of killing a white student from a rival school at a track meet has gotten underway with emotional testimony of the teen's last words, RadarOnline.com can report. Outside the McKinney courthouse, racially-charged protests erupted with demonstrators claiming Karmelo Anthony is being treated unfairly because of the color of his skin.

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Details of Tragic Incident Revealed

Source: @Jeff Metcalf/Facebook Metcalf and Anthony got into a fight at a track and field event in Texas.

At the start of the highly-watched trial, which got underway on Thursday, June 4, prosecutors relived 17-year-old Austin Metcalf's final moments of life. Collin County prosecutor Bill Wirskye told jurors during opening statements that Metcalf remarked, "I've been stabbed," after seeing his wound. The bleeding victim then stumbled down a few rows of bleachers as his twin brother, Hunter, rushed to his side. Witnesses told police the deadly encounter happened in April 2025, when Anthony allegedly ran under a tent to get away from some rain during the track and field event. That tent was meant for Frisco Memorial High, Metcalf's school, and when Metcalf told Anthony to leave, a fight ensued. Anthony, then 17, allegedly dared Metcalf, "Touch me, see what happens," and according to reports, Metcalf responded by either pushing or grabbing Anthony, before Anthony pulled a knife from his bag and stabbed him in the chest.

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Did Karmelo Anthony Confess?

Source: @niquealex/Instagram Anthony allegedly pulled out a knife and stabbed Metcalf in the chest.

Anthony then reportedly dropped the knife and tried to leave the stadium, attempting to blend in with other exiting students, but was stopped by a coach. "He plunged a knife into his heart and ran away," Wirskye said in his opening statement. "This case is not self-defense. This was simply senseless." When a police officer eventually arrested Anthony, calling him an "alleged suspect," the accused killer reportedly admitted: "I'm not alleged, I did it." A police report claims Anthony cried and told officers that he acted in self-defense. He said Metcalf had "put his hands on me. I told him not to."

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Karmelo Anthony Acted in 'Self-Defense'

Source: @Jeff Metcalf/Facebook Metcalf's twin brother, Hunter, tried to help him following the stabbing.

In his opening statement, Anthony's defense attorney leaned heavily on the "self-defense" argument, arguing that Metcalf was much larger and more menacing than Anthony, whom he referred to as Melo. "What's important to know is Melo is 5 foot 8 and 140 pounds. Hunter and Austin Metcalf are 6-foot-1, about 80 pounds heavier than Melo," defense attorney Mike Howard told jurors. "It is uncontroverted that Austin makes the first physical contact. "Austin grabs, punches, pushes. In that split second, Melo has a decision to make – how and when to act." "Melo defended himself with that knife," Howard continued. "He ran, he didn’t stab again, he dropped the knife, he didn't stab anyone else."

Protests Outside the Court

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Source: law&crime network/youtube The case has drawn attention due to its racial undertones and lack of black jurors.