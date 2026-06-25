Missing UFO Scientist Tried to Escape Secret Pentagon Program Days Before Vanishing Without a Trace, Bombshell Memo Claims

According to documents first uncovered by historian Sara Bondink, the general's wife, Susan Wilkerson, told authorities before disappearing, the 68-year-old was suffering from a severe mental decline and was trying to resign from several of the secret projects he was working on.

At the time, McCasland was involved in high-level research for the Department of War, focusing on national security and advanced technology.

Just days before he vanished, according to a police report, McCasland flew by himself to Washington DC to officially resign from the Riverside Research facility, a nonprofit that provides scientific research, engineering, and advisory services on advanced technology projects.

The organization has contracts with the Pentagon, the US intelligence community, and the Air Force, which are worth hundreds of millions of dollars.