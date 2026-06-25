Kai Trump Gives Rare Oval Office Tour Revealing Grandpa Donald's Gold Obsession — 'It's His Favorite Thing on the Planet'
June 25 2026, Published 3:15 p.m. ET
Donald Trump's love affair with all things gold is hardly a secret, but his granddaughter, Kai, gave fans a jaw-dropping look at just how far he has taken the gilded aesthetic during a behind-the-scenes tour of the Oval Office, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The 19-year-old's latest YouTube vlog featured glimpses inside the White House ahead of the UFC Freedom 250 event on June 14, and Kai showed off how her grandpa had gold designs throughout the office.
Oval Office Is Decorated in Gold From Floor to Ceiling
"We're in the Oval Office right now. So, everything is gold because my grandpa hates gold. So, he actually decided to add a lot of gold to the Oval Office. That's a joke. He loves gold," Kai snarked.
"This is like his favorite thing on the planet if you guys haven't noticed. But he loves gold," she noted as every panel, piece of open wall, doorway and crown molding had gilded features.
"So, he added gold everywhere. Even that's gold now," she noted as she pointed to the ceiling, where the seal of the president of the United States appeared in gold, surrounded by a large ring of gold stars.
The Oval Office Is Gilded in Gold
Kai also described her grandfather's motivation behind the decor.
"He has a very, very good attention to detail. So, everything that he thought should be gold, he made gold," the recent high school graduate noted.
Kai pointed at the gold-framed copy of the Declaration of Independence that sits on the wall to the left of the Resolute Desk, with Rococo-style ornamental appliqués running down the wall on either side.
The incoming University of Miami freshman then gave an intimate look at her grandfather's desk, which included an ornate gold tray of Sharpie pens.
"He loves his Sharpies," Kai added.
Kai Trump Shows Off Gold Coasters, Gold Sharpie Tray and More
On the other side of the desk were stacks of gold coasters, while an oversized gold eagle statue clutching a gilded copy of the Constitution in its talons stood on a table in the background. The president added the piece to the room's decor for his second term in office, as it is not part of the White House art collection.
Kai then gave one of the best looks yet at the Commander-in-Chief's infamous red "Diet Coke button," which the president pushes to have a glass of the ice-cold soda delivered to him.
Donald Trump's 'New and Improved Oval Office'
In his second term, Donald used much more gilded detailing in an attempt to replicate the aesthetic of his Palm Beach estate, Mar-a-Lago.
While giving a tour to Fox News' Laura Ingraham in November 2025, the president explained, "You know the one thing with gold? You can't imitate gold, real gold. There's no paint that imitates gold."
"So these aren't, like, from Home Depot?" she asked of the decorations, referring to the infamous rumors that some of the moldings came from the home improvement store.
"No, this is not Home Depot stuff. This is not Home Depot," The Don replied.
The president also boasted during an Oval Office meeting in May 2025 about his "new and improved Oval Office."
"It becomes more and more beautiful with love — you know, we handle it with great love — and 24-karat gold," he bragged. "That always helps, too."