Kai Trump Gives Rare Oval Office Tour Revealing Grandpa Donald's Gold Obsession — 'It's His Favorite Thing on the Planet'

The 19-year-old's latest YouTube vlog featured glimpses inside the White House ahead of the UFC Freedom 250 event on June 14, and Kai showed off how her grandpa had gold designs throughout the office.

Donald Trump 's love affair with all things gold is hardly a secret, but his granddaughter, Kai , gave fans a jaw-dropping look at just how far he has taken the gilded aesthetic during a behind-the-scenes tour of the Oval Office, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Donald Trump had the Oval Office ceiling's presidential seal and circle of stars done up in gold.

"We're in the Oval Office right now. So, everything is gold because my grandpa hates gold. So, he actually decided to add a lot of gold to the Oval Office. That's a joke. He loves gold," Kai snarked.

"This is like his favorite thing on the planet if you guys haven't noticed. But he loves gold," she noted as every panel, piece of open wall, doorway and crown molding had gilded features.

"So, he added gold everywhere. Even that's gold now," she noted as she pointed to the ceiling, where the seal of the president of the United States appeared in gold, surrounded by a large ring of gold stars.