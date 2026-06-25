EXCLUSIVE: Forget Donald Trump's Ballroom — Prez is Slated as 'Demented Old Man' for Using Bizarre Technique to Add His Own 'Decorative Touches' to the White House

The allegation appears in Regime Change: Inside the Imperial Presidency of Donald Trump, a 464-page tome by New York Times reporters Maggie Haberman and Jonathan Swan.

Drawing on a raft of interviews with anonymous sources and extensive reporting, the book examines Trump's second term and portrays a president driven by grievances, instinct and an intense desire to reshape Washington in his own image.

Alongside ambitious proposals including a ballroom replacing the White House East Wing and a 250-foot triumphal arch beside the Potomac River, the authors describe Trump taking a bizarre hands-on role in the Oval Office itself.

One morning, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt walked into the Oval Office to discover Trump in the middle of his latest decorating project, according to the book.

The president was reportedly holding a tube of super glue while attaching new gold-colored decorative ornaments to the marble fireplace mantel.

"As he was known to prefer his own aesthetic handiwork to anyone else's, the sight of the president squeezing glue onto gilded appliqués and mounting them on the wall himself surprised no one in his inner circle," Haberman and Swan write.