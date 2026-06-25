Dog the Bounty Hunter 'Haunted' by Late Wife Beth Chapman After Finding Love With Francie Frane 

During a sit-down on a Facebook Live show, Faith With Katie, Dog admitted that prior to Beth's passing, he struggled to accept that the end was near.

As he cared for her in her final months, he recalled telling her, "I do not want to hear about death," and insisted that she wasn't "gonna die."

But eventually, he couldn't deny the truth any longer. After she was woken up from a coma by doctors, Dog remembered assuring her that she'd be with her loved ones again very soon.

"You’re gonna go see my mom. You’re gonna go see your daddy. And Bethy, you’re gonna see Barbara Katy," he said, referring to his daughter, who died in a 2006 car accident shortly before his marriage to Beth. "She would not look at me because all of a sudden she knew I had given up and I was her last hope."