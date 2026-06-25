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Home > News > Dog The Bounty Hunter

Dog the Bounty Hunter 'Haunted' by Late Wife Beth Chapman After Finding Love With Francie Frane 

Dog the Bounty Hunter lost his wife, Beth Chapman, in 2019.
Source: MEGA;@franciedogchapman/Instagram

Dog the Bounty Hunter lost his wife, Beth Chapman, in 2019.

June 25 2026, Updated 3:07 p.m. ET

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Duane "Dog the Bounty Hunter" Chapman once claimed he had a haunting experience involving his late wife, Beth Chapman, amid his whirlwind romance with Francie Frane.

Ahead of the seven-year anniversary of Beth's passing, RadarOnline.com revisits how Dog, 73, came to terms with her death and found love again.

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Dog the Bounty Hunter Claims Dead Wife 'Haunted' Him

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Reality television personality Dog the Bounty Hunter was born Duane Chapman.
Source: @duanedogchapman/Instagram; MEGA

Reality television personality Dog the Bounty Hunter was born Duane Chapman.

Beth, then 51, passed away on June 26, 2019, following a battle with throat cancer. She had been married to Dog for 13 years.

The next year, the highly controversial reality star began dating Frane, 57, but it wasn't all smooth sailing.

Back in 2021, Dog hinted he had a ghostly experience, as he told ET that Beth "haunted me for a bit," after her death.

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Dog the Bounty Hunter and Francie Frane's Shared Grief

Francie Frane also lost her husband, Bob, shortly before Beth Chapman's death.
Source: @franciedogchapman/Instagram

Francie Frane also lost her husband, Bob, shortly before Beth Chapman's death.

But it was his and Frane's shared grief over their former spouses that helped bring them together.

"We understood the pain that the other one was feeling," Frane shared at the time, as her own husband, Bob, had died several months before Beth.

Dog added, "We’re in love and I say all the time, ‘Beth, I’m glad you provided me with Francie because that wasn’t on my list.’"

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Dog the Bounty Hunter Struggled to Accept Late Wife's Cancer Battle

He claimed he initially didn't 'want to hear about death' during Beth Chapman's cancer battle.
Source: MEGA

He claimed he initially didn't 'want to hear about death' during Beth Chapman's cancer battle.

During a sit-down on a Facebook Live show, Faith With Katie, Dog admitted that prior to Beth's passing, he struggled to accept that the end was near.

As he cared for her in her final months, he recalled telling her, "I do not want to hear about death," and insisted that she wasn't "gonna die."

But eventually, he couldn't deny the truth any longer. After she was woken up from a coma by doctors, Dog remembered assuring her that she'd be with her loved ones again very soon.

"You’re gonna go see my mom. You’re gonna go see your daddy. And Bethy, you’re gonna see Barbara Katy," he said, referring to his daughter, who died in a 2006 car accident shortly before his marriage to Beth. "She would not look at me because all of a sudden she knew I had given up and I was her last hope."

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Beth and Dog the Bounty Hunter's Daughters Not Invited to Wedding

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Two of Dog the Bounty Hunter's daughters were not invited to his wedding to Francie Frane.
Source: @duanedogchapman/Instagram;@bonniejoc/Instagram

Two of Dog the Bounty Hunter's daughters were not invited to his wedding to Francie Frane.

Reflecting on his relationship with Frane, Dog said it was a "miracle" how they met and called himself a "lucky guy."

The couple tied the knot in September 2021 at The Pinery at the Hill in Colorado Springs. But all was not well within the family at the time.

As Radar previously reported, Dog and Beth's two daughters, Cecily and Bonnie, did not get invites to the big day after they accused him of being a racist and using the "N-word."

Following the wedding, Bonnie took to social media and further accused the both of them of having deeply conservative beliefs.

"If my dad and his new wife want to travel to right-wing churches attacking gay people and advancing QAnon theories, he can certainly do that," she wrote. "But I'm going to stand by the memory and legacy of my mom, Beth Chapman. Her memory, and the values she stood for, are worth fighting to advance."

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