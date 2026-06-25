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Home > Royals News > Prince William

'Irritated' Prince William 'Ignoring Prince Harry's Calls' as U.S.-Based Royal Tries to Make Peace With Older Brother Before U.K. Return

picture of Prince William and prince Harry
Source: MEGA

Prince William is 'irritated' by his estranged brother Harry's return to the U.K. next month, sources have claimed.

June 25 2026, Published 2:45 p.m. ET

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Prince William is deeply "irritated" by Prince Harry’s U.K. return and is ignoring his phone calls, according to new claims, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Sources also claim William, 44, is frustrated his father King Charles, 77, is "bending over backwards" to accommodate his estranged brother and wife Meghan Markle, ahead of their visit next month.

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Prince William 'Cannot Forgive His Brother'

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picture of Prince William
Source: MEGA

The Prince of Wales cannot forgive Prince Harry for slamming the royals in his memoir, sources claimed.

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And William has made his feelings clear to the aging monarch that he will struggle to forgive both Harry, 41, and Meghan, 44, for bad-mouthing the Firm after stepping away from royal duties.

A source told Vanity Fair: "William is known to hold a grudge, and more than that, he cannot forgive his brother for what Harry has put his family through."

Insiders claim William believes his brother crossed a line in both his 2021 interview with Oprah Winfrey and his bombshell autobiography, Spare, in which he shared, among other things, intimate details about his and Markle's relationship with Kate Middleton.

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'Harry Wants His Kids To Meet Family'

picture of Prince harry and meghan markle
Source: MEGA

Prince Harry is said to be excited about his and wife Meghan Markle's kids meeting other royals.

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The Sussexes are returning to the U.K. to attend an event to mark the Invictus Games coming to Birmingham, England, next year, and sources close to Harry and Markle have confirmed that she and their two children will be traveling along with him.

Harry will use the opportunity to introduce Archie, seven, and Lilibet, five, to both sides of his family. "Harry wants to bring the kids to see his family – not just the Windsors, but the Spencers too," an insider claimed. "He wants to spend time with the wider family. This has been on the cards for some time. Next year would have been the obvious time, when the Invictus Games take place in Birmingham, but for whatever reason, it is happening this summer."

The source added, "Harry is, and has for some time been, very keen to have the kids come over to the U.K. There’s been a feeling of such sadness that he's not been able to bring them to the U.K."

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Prince William Not Interested In Seeing His Brother?

picture of prince william
Source: MEGA

The future king won't be making an efforts to see brother, insiders claimed.

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However, Harry’s excitement over his U.K. return has been tempered by William’s cold reaction. Indeed, there will be no olive branch thrown between the feuding siblings.

The source noted: "William won't be seeing his brother. I suspect he will make sure he’s miles away when Harry visits to avoid any awkward encounters.

"Harry has tried to make contact repeatedly, but William won’t take his calls.

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picture of prince harry
Source: MEGA

Harry has tried reaching out to William.

"He is not minded to a reconciliation at all, and the fact that his father is bending over backwards to make Harry’s visit happen has become the source of deep irritation for William."

Sources close to William say he feels his father is making a mistake by welcoming Harry back into the fold. "William is known to hold a grudge, whereas Charles just wants peace," a family friend explained.

"They come to the Harry situation from different perspectives. Charles is of the view that one must forgive and move on. William won’t do that. Not yet and maybe never."

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