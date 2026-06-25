'Irritated' Prince William 'Ignoring Prince Harry's Calls' as U.S.-Based Royal Tries to Make Peace With Older Brother Before U.K. Return

The Sussexes are returning to the U.K. to attend an event to mark the Invictus Games coming to Birmingham, England, next year, and sources close to Harry and Markle have confirmed that she and their two children will be traveling along with him.

Harry will use the opportunity to introduce Archie, seven, and Lilibet, five, to both sides of his family. "Harry wants to bring the kids to see his family – not just the Windsors, but the Spencers too," an insider claimed. "He wants to spend time with the wider family. This has been on the cards for some time. Next year would have been the obvious time, when the Invictus Games take place in Birmingham, but for whatever reason, it is happening this summer."

The source added, "Harry is, and has for some time been, very keen to have the kids come over to the U.K. There’s been a feeling of such sadness that he's not been able to bring them to the U.K."